Made for Love: Hinge Introduces a More Intentional Way to Find Love in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Hinge, the app designed to be deleted, today announced an updated experience in India for singles looking for love on their own terms with more clarity, and confidence. Hinge is introducing and bringing together features designed to create more trust from the first step, including a phased waitlist for new members, Face Check for verification, Screenshot Protection of profiles and Block List for contacts.

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The way people find love in India is changing. Singles want to feel confident about who they’re meeting and free to pursue relationships in a way that feels true to them. Hinge offers a more intentional experience that gives them greater agency on their path to love.

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"Love is deeply personal to each individual, and there is no singular path to finding it. At Hinge, we want to listen and learn from singles in India, so that we can adapt our app to meet their needs. We’re excited to help more people in India find meaningful relationships in a way that feels right for their lives,” said Jackie Jantos, Hinge’s Chief Executive Officer (she/her).

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A waitlist built for balance and intention

As part of its next phase in India, some new users will join Hinge through a waitlist after creating their profile. The goal is to create a more thoughtful and intentional experience, where users have the time and space to build a complete profile and enter the community ready to make meaningful connections.

The waitlist encourages everyone who joins to show up with intention, which is why the care they put into their profile counts. While waiting to begin matching and liking, users can add photos, answer Prompts that share who they are and what they are looking for, and verify their profile. That means people can enter the Hinge community ready to make a thoughtful first impression and connect more meaningfully from the start.

Trust from day one

For many people in India, especially women, feeling safe and having privacy are important for them to be able to interact on an app. Hinge puts trust, privacy and respect at the front of the experience.

Key features include:

- Face Check – Helps confirm the person behind an account is real, making Hinge a more authentic place.

- Block List at onboarding – Allows users to avoid seeing, or their profile being seen by, people they already know, such as an ex, a colleague or a family member.

- Screenshot Protection – Adds another layer of privacy by blocking screenshots on surfaces containing personal identifiable information, including profiles being shown in Discover, Likes You and Standouts. Users can still take screenshots of conversations if they need to report a concern.

Together, these features are designed to give more confidence over who can find them, how their content can be shared and ensuring the person they are talking to is who they say they are.

“People are more open to connection when an experience feels safe and thoughtful. In India, we’ve designed Hinge around what helps daters feel comfortable signing up, expressing themselves and giving each other their full attention. As the community grows, we’ll continue evolving the experience so that singles can focus on getting to know one another,” said Ben Celebicic, Hinge’s Chief Product & Technology Officer (he/him).

More Control, Better Conversations

Building trust doesn’t end at signing up for Hinge. It matters most in the everyday interactions on the app, such as matching, the messages they send, and what they choose to share. Hinge brings a set of tools to India that keep users in control throughout their experience, including:

- Signals – A profile badge that recognises daters who have shown up with care and consistency on the app. It is a category first feature that makes it easier to see the small, thoughtful actions that lead to real dates. In Settings, daters can choose whether their own Signals badge is shown on their profile.

- Comment Filter – Allows users to filter out unwanted words, emojis, or phrases, either with a personalized list they create or with our AI-powered auto filter. This helps users avoid receiving unwanted comments when someone likes their profile. They can review those comments if they choose or delete them without ever opening.

- Match Note – Allows users to privately share key details about themselves with matches before the conversation starts, such as a value, a boundary, their faith, or their communication style.

Daters on Hinge cannot send photos or videos directly to their matches.

- “Are You Sure?” & “Did This Bother You?” – Promotes thoughtful and respectful conversations by encouraging reflection before a hurtful message is sent and a thoughtful check-in afterward for the message receiver.

Together, they make the experience feel safer, clearer, and more respectful at every step.

A Self-Led Path to Love

Singles in India are navigating a relationship culture with more choice, but that does not mean they want more ambiguity.

Hinge is made for Indians who are on an intentional, self-led path to finding love and its Designed to be Deleted promise reflects exactly that. The app measures success differently: not by how long someone stays on the app, but whether they find someone worth leaving it for.

As Hinge continues introducing itself to singles in India, it will keep building for people who want real connection, meaningful conversations and an experience that takes love seriously.

About Hinge

Hinge is the app designed to be deleted. Built for people looking for meaningful relationships, Hinge helps people move from conversation to real dates through thoughtful profiles, unique conversations, respectful interactions, and safety tools designed to support more intentional connection.

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