DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / "Made in Bharat" chips for space rockets soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

"Made in Bharat" chips for space rockets soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India will soon equip its space launch vehicles with domestically produced semiconductors, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Advertisement

On Monday, meeting the heads of private space technology company Skyroot Aerospace, after its Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vaishnaw said on X, "'Made in Bharat' chips for our rockets... soon!"

Advertisement

Replying to the post by the Union Minister on X, Skyroot acknowledged the government support and stated, "Honoured to meet Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw. India's deep-tech ecosystem is accelerating -- powered by forward-looking reforms, world-class digital infrastructure, and a strong commitment to innovation."

Advertisement

The company further expressed its commitment to domestic hardware integration, stating, "Skyroot is proud to contribute by building globally competitive space technology from India. We look forward to the day India-built chips fly on our rockets."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a "great interaction" with Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka and discussed the success of the Vikram-1 mission and the future of India's private space sector.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Modi said he had a "great interaction" with Chandana and Daka, adding that the "success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently" in their discussion.

"A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace. The success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in our discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects. Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team," PM Modi wrote on X.

Skyroot Aerospace also posted about the meeting on X, saying its founders had the privilege of sharing the company's journey, Vikram-1's successful mission and its vision for the future of space with PM Modi.

"An honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Our founders, Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, had the privilege of sharing Skyroot's journey, Vikram-1's successful mission, and our vision for the future of space," he wrote on X.

On July 18, Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts