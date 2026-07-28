"Made in Bharat" chips for space rockets soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India will soon equip its space launch vehicles with domestically produced semiconductors, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

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On Monday, meeting the heads of private space technology company Skyroot Aerospace, after its Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vaishnaw said on X, "'Made in Bharat' chips for our rockets... soon!"

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Replying to the post by the Union Minister on X, Skyroot acknowledged the government support and stated, "Honoured to meet Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw. India's deep-tech ecosystem is accelerating -- powered by forward-looking reforms, world-class digital infrastructure, and a strong commitment to innovation."

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The company further expressed its commitment to domestic hardware integration, stating, "Skyroot is proud to contribute by building globally competitive space technology from India. We look forward to the day India-built chips fly on our rockets."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a "great interaction" with Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka and discussed the success of the Vikram-1 mission and the future of India's private space sector.

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In a post on X, Modi said he had a "great interaction" with Chandana and Daka, adding that the "success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently" in their discussion.

"A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace. The success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in our discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects. Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team," PM Modi wrote on X.

Skyroot Aerospace also posted about the meeting on X, saying its founders had the privilege of sharing the company's journey, Vikram-1's successful mission and its vision for the future of space with PM Modi.

"An honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Our founders, Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, had the privilege of sharing Skyroot's journey, Vikram-1's successful mission, and our vision for the future of space," he wrote on X.

On July 18, Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. (ANI)

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