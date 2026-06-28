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Home / Business / 'Made in India' label symbolises national duty, dedication to quality: Piyush Goyal

'Made in India' label symbolises national duty, dedication to quality: Piyush Goyal

Goyal stated that quality is a national requirement for business owners like Aqeel, not merely a corporate statistic

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:55 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during an interaction event with the Indian diaspora and business community, in London. (@PiyushGoyal/X via PTI)
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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the 'Made in India' label symbolises the country's reputation and dedication to quality and emphasized that quality is not just a corporate metric, but a national duty.

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Goyal cited the international success of Florence Shoe Company, located in Tamil Nadu, as an illustration of how Indian entrepreneurs are enhancing Brand India's reputation through top-notch manufacturing.

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During a business plenary session in London on Saturday, Goyal recounted the story of Florence Shoe Company founder Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna. He claimed that an international consumer saw a high-end Hugo Boss shoe at Cairo Airport, looked at the label, and discovered that it said "Made in India".

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The shoe was manufactured in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, by Panaruna's firm. "When you label a product 'Made in India', you are representing a country," he stated.

In a social media post, Goyal stated that quality is a national requirement for business owners like Aqeel, not merely a corporate statistic.

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"His work has not only put Indian craftsmanship on global shelves for iconic brands but has also driven large-scale rural employment, championed women's empowerment in manufacturing, and pioneered sustainable zero liquid discharge technologies," Goyal said.

From June 25–27, the minister made an official visit to London to discuss matters pertaining to the execution of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the United Kingdom and India. On July 15, the agreement will take effect. It offers duty-free access to labour-intensive Indian goods, such as shoes and leather.

Earlier, on June 26, Goyal announced the deployment of 1,000 advisory personnel across the country and the upgradation of the trade portal to help businesses maximise the benefits of the agreement.

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