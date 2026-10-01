PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery introduced Millemoi, a new diamond jewellery collection that celebrates the many stories and experiences that come together to shape our personality. Bringing this narrative to life, the Millemoi campaign features Eshna Kutty, a movement artist exploring expression through hula hooping; Bahaar R Dhawan, a visual artist translating ideas through colour and form; and DJ Shanaya Sardesai, whose musical sensibility brings rhythm and energy to the campaign. Together, their distinct creative languages across movement, art and music bring the philosophy of "Made of Many Stories" to life, capturing the many facets of a woman's identity and how each becomes part of one evolving story.

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Designed with Forevermark's signature natural diamonds, Millemoi features flowing bands in yellow, rose, and white gold that come together around a Forevermark diamond. The layered forms embody the campaign narrative, reflecting how different experiences and aspirations intersect to create something deeply personal and uniquely your own.

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Each personality brings the campaign idea to life through her own creative language, using movement, art and music to reflect the many roles, passions and experiences that shape modern womanhood. From the circular motion of a vinyl record to the sweep of a paintbrush and the fluidity of movement, each story finds its own expression while celebrating the individuality of the women who wear it.

The campaign films can be viewed here:

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Bahaar R Dhawan

Eshna Kutty

Shanaya S

Forevermark offered another way to experience the collection by collaborating with The Aura House and its community for an intimate wellness experience at Soho House, Mumbai. Led by a sound healer and yoga instructor, the experience brought together guided Pranayama, Breathwork, a Sharing Circle inspired by the Red String Theory and a grounding sound bath featuring singing bowls, chimes and other sound instruments. Guests were also invited to discover and try on the Millemoi collection, bringing its philosophy of personal stories and self expression into a setting centred on wellbeing.

Commenting on the launch, Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd., said, "With Millemoi, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery celebrates the many stories, roles and experiences that shape modern womanhood. Through this campaign, we wanted to bring this thought to life through women from different creative disciplines, each with her own journey, perspective and way of expressing themselves. Their stories reflect the many facets of a woman's identity and the experiences that make each one unique. The campaign brings these different expressions together to reflect the spirit of Millemoi - made of many stories, each adding depth and meaning to one individual journey."

Price on request. For more information visit: https://in.forevermark.com/ & @forevermarkbydebeers

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Store Addresses:

Delhi: B/324, South Extension-1, New Delhi – 110049

Mumbai: Plot no. 393, Crest Link, 002-102, Linking Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Mumbai: Shop no. 1, Nandanvan Apt, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Gautam Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092

Mumbai: Elmer, Plot No: 563, Central Avenue, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400071

Noida: SCO 27 & 28, Wave One Mall, Sector 18, Noida. U.P.: 201301

Patna: A0110, 1st Floor, Block A, City Centre Mall, Buddh Marg, Lodipur, Patna, Bihar 800001. Call: 090069 68111/ 0612 233 0389.

Mangalore: Shop no 9 & 10, Souza Arcade, Balmatta Rd, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, Karnataka 575002. Call: 0824-2423272.

Chandigarh: Unit No. 10, Nexus Elante Mall, Plot No. 178-178A, Industrial & Business Park, Phase 1, Chandigarh 160002. Call: 9897973537

Bangalore: Unit No. UG-3 on the Upper Ground Floor, The Phoenix Mall of Asia, No. 239/240, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka Hobli, Bengaluru 560092

Kolkata: Unit No. S-110, First Floor, South City Mall, 375 Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata - 700068

Contact Number: 7596002474

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. Every Forevermark diamond bears a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal. Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

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