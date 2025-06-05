DT
PT
Home / Business / Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashok Dhamankar Unveil ‘Society Interiors &amp; Design's New Issue with a Grand Celebration at Invincible

PTI
Updated At : 12:34 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In a dazzling celebration of design brilliance and editorial excellence, Chief Guest National Award-winning filmmaker Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, publishing stalwart Ashok Dhamankar, Consulting Editor Swati Balgi, and Team Magnate joined hands with celebrated interior designers Ketan Sheth and Manisha Sheth of Goldmine Project Consultants to unveil the latest edition of Society Interiors & Design magazine, at Invincible, C’est La Vie, Bandra.

Also honoured were prominent real estate leader Jitendra Mehta, Founder & Chairman of JVM Spaces, Siddhant Gill -- Director, Naarad PR & Image Strategists, Gujarati actress Komal Thacker, Soniya Potdarr -- Founder and Principal Designer, Soniya Potdarr Design Studio.

The evening was elegantly hosted by actress Rupali Suri, who brought her signature charm and poise to the gathering. This event was another milestone in the magazine’s ongoing celebration of design, creativity and excellence.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

