Madhur Knit Crafts Limited IPO Opens on Monday, August 24, 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Madhur Knit Crafts Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of blankets, knitted fabrics and garments, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, August 24, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 53.27 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

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The issue size is up to 53,26,800 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with a price band of ₹ 95 - ₹ 100 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation

- QIB Portion - Not More Than 5,05,200 Equity Shares

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- Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less Than 22,77,600 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not Less Than 22,77,600 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 2,66,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding capital expenditure for the purchase of solar panels, working capital requirements of the Company, Prepayment or repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, and general corporate purposes. The Anchor Bidding is on Friday, August 21, 2026. The issue will open on Monday, August 24, 2026 and will close on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is SKI Capital Services Limited, and the Registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr. Arun Gupta, Promoter & Managing Director of Madhur Knit Crafts Limited, expressed, "The upcoming IPO represents a significant step forward for Madhur Knit Crafts Limited as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. Over the years, we have built an integrated textile manufacturing platform with capabilities spanning yarn processing to finished fabrics and textile products.

The IPO will enable us to further strengthen our operational capabilities, support our growing working capital requirements and invest in a rooftop solar power plant aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability."

Mr. Ghanisht Nagpal, Partner - Investment Banking of SKI Capital Services Limited, said, " Madhur Knit Crafts Limited has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory, supported by its integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified textile portfolio and experienced management team. The upcoming IPO marks an important milestone for the Company as it transitions into the public markets.

The proposed issue is expected to support the Company's working capital requirements and investment in solar power infrastructure, providing a foundation for its next phase of growth. We believe the listing will enhance the Company's visibility and provide a platform to pursue its long-term business objectives while maintaining its focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth."

About Madhur Knit Crafts Limited

Madhur Knit Crafts Limited commenced commercial operations in 2013 with a primary focus on blanket manufacturing and has since evolved into a diversified, fully integrated yarn-to-cloth textile company.

The Company offers a broad portfolio of blankets, winter textiles, knitted fabrics, and garments, catering to end consumers as well as retailers, wholesalers, and apparel and home textile segments. While its core market remains domestic, the Company leverages Ludhiana's strong textile ecosystem for efficient sourcing, supply chain management, and nationwide distribution, with a limited presence in technical textiles such as paint roller fabrics.

For the eleven-month period ended February 2026, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 19,469.05 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 2,567.31 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 1,235.23 Lakhs.

In FY25, the Company achieved revenue of ₹ 17,163.50 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 2,327.52 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 1,103.25 Lakhs.

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