Madhuri Shah Explores Modern Motherhood in The Motherhood ROI

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New Delhi [India], July 30: The Motherhood ROI: A High-Achieving Mother's Guide to Beating Guilt, Finding Balance, and Raising Emotionally Strong Kids, a new self-help book by Madhuri Shah, examines the emotional and psychological challenges faced by working mothers as they balance professional ambitions with family responsibilities. Published by BlueRose Publishers, the book combines practical strategies with insights from psychology and emotional wellness, addressing a subject that has gained increasing relevance as more women navigate demanding careers alongside parenting.

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Rather than presenting motherhood through the lens of perfection, The Motherhood ROI focuses on helping readers understand the emotional burden often associated with modern parenting. The book explores themes such as working-mother guilt, burnout, perfectionism, emotional resilience, and work-life balance, while encouraging mothers to develop healthier perspectives on success, caregiving, and self-care.

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Structured to suit the schedules of busy professionals, each chapter in The Motherhood ROI can be read independently, allowing readers to engage with specific topics without following a fixed sequence. The book introduces concepts including the "ambition tax," inherited cultural expectations, and the "superwoman trap," alongside practical exercises designed to strengthen emotional well-being and improve everyday decision-making.

Unlike conventional parenting guides that focus primarily on raising children, Madhuri Shah's work places equal importance on the emotional health of mothers. Drawing on research in psychology and neuroscience as well as personal experience, the book argues that supporting a mother's emotional resilience ultimately contributes to healthier family relationships and child development. Through accessible language and practical techniques, it offers readers tools to set boundaries, reduce guilt, and build sustainable routines without compromising either career goals or family life.

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The book is intended for working mothers, professionals preparing for parenthood, and anyone interested in understanding the emotional realities of balancing multiple responsibilities. Its emphasis on emotional intelligence and self-awareness distinguishes it from traditional parenting or productivity books, positioning it within the growing field of emotional wellness and self-help literature.

About the Author

Madhuri Shah is a Product Manager at a Fortune 500 healthcare IT company based in Ahmedabad and has more than 13 years of experience in the technology sector. She is also a certified Emotional Wellness Coach and the founder of Mindful Mommy, a platform that supports working mothers in addressing burnout, guilt, and the mental load associated with parenting. Although she has maintained personal journals since childhood, she began writing publicly during the COVID-19 pandemic through blogs. The Motherhood ROI is her debut book, inspired by her own experiences of balancing a full-time career with motherhood and her desire to create a practical resource for women facing similar challenges.

Published by BlueRose Publishers, The Motherhood ROI is now available through major online platforms and bookstores. The book contributes to ongoing conversations around emotional wellness, modern parenting, and work-life balance, offering readers a practical perspective on navigating the complexities of contemporary motherhood.

Readers can learn more about or purchase The Motherhood ROI: A High-Achieving Mother's Guide to Beating Guilt, Finding Balance, and Raising Emotionally Strong Kids by visiting the book's Amazon page:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9378259219

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