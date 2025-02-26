Madhya Pradesh Shines at Global Investors Summit 2025, Secures Record MoUs worth 30.77 Lakh Crore

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 26: Madhya Pradesh made a remarkable mark at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, setting new benchmarks for investment and industrial growth. Held in Bhopal and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th February, the summit became a pivotal moment in the state's journey toward becoming a global investment hub. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the event shattered records, with MoUs worth Rs30.77 Lakh Crore signed, underscoring the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh to both national and international investors. The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC) has also played a pivotal role in shaping the state's infrastructure and facilitating investment opportunities.

The summit witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 25,000 registrations and more than 100 foreign delegates from over 60 countries attending, reflecting the global interest in the state's economic growth. Nine partner countries--Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, and the United Kingdom--joined the summit, further amplifying Madhya Pradesh's recognition on the world stage. Their participation showcased the state's growing stature as a promising investment destination. Madhya Pradesh's potential as an industrial powerhouse was evident with the participation of several high-profile industry leaders. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Pawan Goenka, Chairman & MD of Garaj Industries; Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD of Bharat Forge; and Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals, were just a few of the top industrialists who attended the summit. Their involvement in GIS 2025 highlighted Madhya Pradesh's growing significance in attracting investment from major national and international corporations.

The summit featured more than 70 one-on-one meetings between industry leaders and representatives of top organizations such as Godrej Group, Piramal, Aditya Birla Group, Torrent Group, Inox, PepsiCo, and Tata Group. These meetings centered around discussing investment proposals and exploring strategies to streamline policies for further boosting business growth. The interactions paved the way for fostering valuable business relationships that would play a crucial role in the state's industrial development in the years to come. One of the notable innovations at GIS 2025 was the introduction of an AI-based business matchmaking tool. This technology facilitated seamless connections between the right partners, making the process of business collaboration more efficient.

With over 600 B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings and more than 5,000 B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings held during the summit, the AI tool significantly enhanced the matchmaking process and was expected to lead to sustainable partnerships and investments in Madhya Pradesh. In addition to business-focused interactions, the summit hosted 10 thematic and sectoral sessions that explored key areas for investment. These included renewable energy, food and dairy processing, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, textiles, logistics, green hydrogen, and cooperatives. The discussions underscored Madhya Pradesh's commitment to diversifying its industrial base and embracing emerging sectors that would drive its growth in the future. The state's focus on sustainable and innovative industries was clear throughout these sessions, marking a bold step in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a forward-thinking economic hub.

The NRI Madhya Pradesh Summit, held as part of GIS 2025, also played an important role in strengthening the state's development. Over 500 NRIs participated, re-engaging with their home state and contributing to its progress. They shared investment proposals and expressed their continued commitment to Madhya Pradesh's growth, highlighting the importance of the NRI community in the state's future development. Madhya Pradesh's success at GIS 2025 demonstrated its potential as India's next major investment and industrial destination.

With record-breaking investments, strategic collaborations, and a clear commitment to sustainable growth, the state is poised to become a key player in the global economic landscape. The summit not only highlighted Madhya Pradesh's existing strengths but also laid the groundwork for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.

