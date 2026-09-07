Madhya Pradesh, UAE to work on investment projects; CM Mohan Yadav holds series of meetings in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], September 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh and the UAE will work towards developing a joint mechanism for selected investment projects and plan to hold a Madhya Pradesh-UAE investment roundtable, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a series of government and industry meetings in Dubai on Sunday aimed at attracting investment and expanding trade ties.

The understanding was reached during Yadav's meeting with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2026, according to a Madhya Pradesh government release.

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The two sides discussed cooperation in food processing, fisheries and aquaculture, cold chains, green energy, logistics, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, smart manufacturing and export platforms.

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The release said, “Both sides agreed to develop a joint working mechanism for selected investment projects and to organise a Madhya Pradesh-UAE investment roundtable in the future.”

Yadav also met Lulu Group International Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M A, with discussions focusing on increasing direct procurement of agricultural produce from Madhya Pradesh.

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The two sides discussed direct purchases of onions, wheat, vegetables and other agricultural products from the state, along with opportunities in food processing, supply chains, warehousing, agricultural exports and expansion of the retail network.

Yadav briefed the company on Madhya Pradesh's agricultural production and food-processing infrastructure and invited Lulu Group to expand its investment in the state.

As part of his Dubai engagements, the Chief Minister also met UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri. Their discussions covered civil aviation, special economic zones, industrial parks and investment cooperation.

The Chief Minister outlined plans to develop special industrial zones in Madhya Pradesh and discussed cooperation around future-focused institutions, including concepts similar to the Dubai Future Foundation, the release said.

Earlier, Yadav met His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting covered possible cooperation in ceramics and construction materials, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, tourism and hospitality, food processing, logistics and renewable energy. Both sides also stressed the need for institutional cooperation to promote investment and improve market access.

Yadav invited the Ras Al Khaimah ruler to Madhya Pradesh's Global Investors Summit 2027.

The Chief Minister also held a government-level meeting with Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, as part of the day's engagements.

The talks focused on strengthening trade and investment cooperation in advanced manufacturing, petrochemicals, engineering, logistics, food processing, agriculture, technology and innovation-led industries.

The two sides also discussed the exchange of business delegations, possible joint projects, Madhya Pradesh's participation in the TIME: Russia-India forum and Tatarstan's participation in Global Investors Summit 2027.

Yadav separately addressed the “Invest in Madhya Pradesh, India” session at AIM Congress 2026, where the state pitched investment opportunities across manufacturing, food processing, textiles, automobiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, electronics and clean energy.

“Madhya Pradesh is not merely a state of opportunities, but a centre for long-term, stable and reliable investment partnerships,” Yadav said.

He said the state's central location and transport and logistics infrastructure could support manufacturing and distribution, adding that goods could be transported from Madhya Pradesh to different parts of India within 24 to 36 hours.

Yadav also invited global investors attending the Dubai event to participate in the Global Investors Summit 2027, scheduled to be held in Bhopal next year.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at AIM Congress, where the state showcased investment opportunities in manufacturing, textiles, logistics, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and electronics, along with GI-tagged and One District One Product items.

The day's engagements concluded with interactions with representatives of UAE- and India-linked business groups, including senior representatives from sectors such as food, logistics, aviation, textiles and industrial manufacturing. (ANI)

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