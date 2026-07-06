Magellanic Cloud Continues Order Momentum with Fresh Order for AI-Powered Railway Surveillance from South Central Railway

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), One of the global providers of digital transformation, AI, and advanced surveillance solutions, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth ₹6.25 crore from South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division for the deployment of AI-enabled surveillance infrastructure across key railway stations.

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The order covers the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of an IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS), including CCTV cameras, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), networking infrastructure, optical fibre connectivity, UPS systems, earthing, surge protection, system integration and associated works.

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The project also includes the replacement and augmentation of Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) at multiple railway stations and the installation of video recording systems in Relay Rooms and Station Master Rooms across the Vijayawada Division.

The surveillance infrastructure will be deployed at Kazipet, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry railway stations for Godavari Pushkaram 2027, with execution scheduled over nine months.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Managing Director & Global CEO of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "This order reinforces the growing confidence that the government continues to place in our surveillance capabilities. We have witnessed strong and consistent order inflows for our surveillance business, particularly from PSUs, reflecting the increasing demand for intelligent, reliable, and scalable security infrastructure across critical public assets.

As India accelerates investments in railway modernisation and public safety, we remain well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities while strengthening our leadership in AI-enabled surveillance and mission-critical security solutions."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specializing in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries such as Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, and JNIT Technologies, Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, and urban security systems, enabling enhanced safety, operational efficiency, and digital innovation.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and emphasizes innovation-led growth through investments in AI, analytics, and cloud technologies. With a focus on process excellence, Magellanic Cloud has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification, reinforcing its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions aligned with global standards.

The Company got listed on the NSE and BSE in February 2025.

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