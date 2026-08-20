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Home / Business / Magellanic Cloud Strengthens BFSI Growth Momentum - IVIS Secures Second Pan-India Order from Capri Global Capital

Magellanic Cloud Strengthens BFSI Growth Momentum - IVIS Secures Second Pan-India Order from Capri Global Capital

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, IVIS International Private Limited, has received its second Purchase Order from Capri Global Capital Limited for the deployment of its Integrated E-Surveillance & Vault Operation Solution across additional sites on a pan India basis.

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The repeat order further strengthens IVIS's relationship with Capri Global Capital Limited and reflects continued confidence in its technology, nationwide deployment capabilities and managed e-surveillance services. The order expands the existing engagement by adding additional sites to IVIS's growing portfolio of BFSI deployments.

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Strengthening BFSI & E-Surveillance Momentum

- Second Purchase Order from Capri Global Capital: The latest order expands the Company's existing engagement with Capri Global Capital Limited.

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- Pan-India Deployment: IVIS will deploy its Integrated E-Surveillance & Vault Operation Solution across additional sites on a pan-India basis.

- Growing BFSI Portfolio: The repeat order further strengthens IVIS's presence across banks and financial institutions.

- Continued Customer Confidence: The second order demonstrates continued confidence in IVIS's technology, execution capabilities and managed surveillance solutions.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "Receiving a second Purchase Order from Capri Global Capital is a strong endorsement of IVIS's technology and execution capabilities. The expansion of our engagement across additional sites further strengthens our presence in the BFSI segment and demonstrates our ability to deliver scalable, technology-driven surveillance solutions on a pan-India basis. We remain focused on deepening existing customer relationships while expanding our portfolio of institutional deployments."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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