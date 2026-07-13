Magellanic Cloud Strengthens Position in Indian Railways; Secures Another Rs. 6.93 Crore Railway Order, Taking Weekly Railway Order Wins to Rs.13.18 Crore

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13: Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), through its wholly owned subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited, has further strengthened its position in India's railway surveillance and security infrastructure segment by securing another significant order from South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division.

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The latest Letter of Acceptance (LOA), valued at ₹6.93 crore, comes within days of the Company's earlier ₹6.25 crore railway surveillance project awarded by the same railway division. With this latest contract, the cumulative value of railway surveillance orders secured from South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division has reached ₹13.18 crore within a week.

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The latest Letter of Acceptance (LOA) has been awarded for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of advanced IP-based CCTV surveillance systems across 15 railway stations including Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram, Narasapur, Machilipatnam, and other key stations under the Vijayawada Division.

The project further includes deployment of IP-based CCTV cameras, Network Video Recorders (NVRs), optical fibre connectivity, networking infrastructure, and associated Signalling & Telecommunication (S&T) works, with execution scheduled over the next 12 months.

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Beyond the execution of surveillance infrastructure, the project aligns with the Company's strategic focus on expanding its AI-enabled video surveillance, Video Management Systems (VMS), and intelligent public safety solutions across critical infrastructure. As Indian Railways continues to modernize its security ecosystem, the deployment is expected to strengthen passenger safety, enhance operational visibility, enable intelligent incident management, and support the broader adoption of AI-driven surveillance technologies across the transportation sector.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Managing Director & Global CEO of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "Winning another order from the South-Central Railway within days of our previous award is a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities and the trust we have built. Consecutive orders from the same railway division reflect our ability to consistently deliver high-quality surveillance solutions.

The railway sector continues to present significant long-term opportunities as investments in passenger safety, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure gather at pace. We remain committed to delivering AI-enabled surveillance and integrated security solutions while creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders."

The latest order further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's position as a trusted technology partner for surveillance and integrated security solutions and reinforces its long-term growth strategy across India's critical infrastructure ecosystem.

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specializing in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs, and urban security systems.

A team of over 1,600 professionals backs the company and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

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