Magellanic Cloud Subsidiary Motivity Labs Bags USD 1.21 Million Order from Global Tech Leader Google LLC

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its subsidiary, Motivity Labs Inc., has secured multiple purchase orders from global tech giant Google LLC worth USD 1.21 Million. This strategic win deepens the company's relationship with Google, boosting top-line revenue visibility and expanding Magellanic Cloud's global operational footprint.

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Partnering with Google LLC-one of the world's most dominant hyper-scalers and technology leaders- marks a major growth driver for Magellanic Cloud. The high-margin engagement is expected to accelerate revenue growth and profitability in the coming year while validating Magellanic Cloud's elite capabilities in advanced data engineering. Al analytics, and enterprise program management for world-leading enterprise clients.

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Strategic Impact & Commercial Highlights:

* Validation by a Tech Giant: Winning business from Google LLC for data engineering, analytics, and project management proves Motivity Labs' and Magellanic Cloud's technical expertise and reliability.

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* Strong Revenue Growth: Securing direct purchase orders from global tech leaders brings in valuable, high-margin income that boosts overall revenue and financial stability.

* Global Market Expansion: Deepening ties with Google strengthens Magellanic Cloud's global presence, paving the way for larger international contracts in Al, cloud, and digital transformation.

Commenting on this milestone win, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "Securing these contracts from a global benchmark like Google LLC is an immense stamp of approval for Magellanic Cloud and Motivity Labs. Expanding our direct relationship with Google directly strengthens our revenue outlook and confirms that our global strategy is delivering tangible results. As Google and other tech giants accelerate investments in big data and AI transformation, Magellanic Cloud is in a prime position to expand this partnership and drive exceptional value for our shareholders."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD) is a technology-driven company offering modern digital transformation, cloud engineering, Al solutions, and intelligent surveillance systems globally. Through its key subsidiaries-including Motivity Labs Inc. and Provigil Surveillance Limited-the company powers digital infrastructure for global corporations, Fortune 500 enterprises, and major public projects.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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