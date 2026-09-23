Magic Book of records felicitates Neha Nalin Pawaskar for her outstanding achievement

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 23: Neha Nalin Pawaskar, a sportsperson from Maharashtra, has received the Best Achiever Award in 2026, adding to her documented record in chess, mountaineering, adventure sports and disability sports.

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Pawaskar's sporting journey spans competitive sports, adventure activities and mountaineering. She acquired blindness at the age of eight and later pursued education in Sociology along with courses in telephone operation, computer operation, HAM radio operation and MSCIT.

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Her sporting participation has included Chess, Judo, Athletics, Swimming, Goal Ball and Mountaineering, along with adventure sports. She has participated in competitions at the state, national and international levels.

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Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Achievements

One of Pawaskar's notable achievements was her ascent of Mt. Kshitidhar in the Kullu-Manali Himalayan Range, at an altitude of approximately 17,220 feet, in June 1992. Her achievement was subsequently recorded in the Limca Book of Records 1994. A 2010 Times of India report also documented her Kshitidhar ascent and participation in chess and adventure sports.

Neha Nalin Pawaskar, works as a telephone operator in a government department in Mumbai. From her confidence and brisk walk it is hard to make out she is visually impaired. She has participated in various state and national level chess tournaments and has made a mark in adventure sports. She scaled MT. Kshitidhar (17,200 h) in June 1992 and her accomplishment was acclaimed in the Limca Book of records 1994.

According to her published profile, Pawaskar later undertook further adventure-sport challenges. On January 26, 2014, she completed an 800-ft Flying Fox/Zip Line Valley Crossing at Duke's Nose, Lonavala, in six minutes.

On January 24, 2016, she completed a 1,200-ft Tyrolean Traverse at Konkan Kada, Harishchandragad, in eight minutes and 30 seconds.

Her profile states that these achievements were recognised in the Limca Book of Records 2017, the Bravo International Book of World Records, France

Recognition in Sports and Public Service

She is also associated with AIASHA (All India Andh Stri Hitt Association), which works to provide guidance and promote sports and adventure activities for differently-abled individuals. Her profile states that she has worked as a coach across disciplines including Athletics, Swimming, Chess, Judo, Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Goal Ball, Sound Ball and Lawn Tennis, as well as adventure sports, trekking and mountaineering. She is also a recipient of the Samvidhan Yoddha Award.

Neha Nalin Pawaskar received the Best Achievers Award 2021 under the title “India Bravery Award” from the Magic Book of Record. Neha Nalin Pawaskar was invited to the Magic Book of Record Award Ceremony held on September 12, 2026, at The Castle of Art Theater, Faridabad, Haryana.

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