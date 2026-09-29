MagPro Launches AeroLev 1850 to Advance Water-Smart Cooling for AI Data Centers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MagPro (also known as Nanjing CIPU Technology Co., Ltd.), a joint venture between CIGU Technology Corp. Ltd. and EPG Data Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., today announced AeroLev 1850, a 1.85 MW-class, 45°C-ready air-cooled, magnetic-bearing chiller platform designed for next-generation AI data centers in water-scarce, high-ambient environments.

As AI computing drives greater power demand and heat density, data-center operators need cooling infrastructure that can scale without increasing dependence on water. AeroLev 1850 combines a cooling-tower-free architecture with oil-free magnetic-levitation technology and intelligent controls to deliver efficient, reliable cooling while reducing water consumption.

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At the heart of the platform is a dedicated air-cooled magnetic-levitation compressor with isentropic efficiency of up to 87%. A patented condenser delivers subcooling of more than 3°C, while the standard EC fans further improve energy performance. Together, these technologies deliver up to 40% higher overall energy efficiency and up to 8% lower failure rates compared with conventional oil-lubricated compressors, and up to 10% lower maintenance costs compared with conventional chillers.

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By eliminating evaporative cooling water, AeroLev 1850 removes a significant operational constraint for data centers in arid and water-stressed regions. Its free-cooling capability uses ambient air during cooler periods to reduce compressor runtime, power consumption, and operating costs.

The platform is also engineered for the shift toward direct-to-chip and immersion liquid cooling. AeroLev 1850 can supply chilled water at temperatures up to 45°C, supporting emerging high-temperature cooling architectures without requiring major infrastructure reinvestment. Its standardized modular design supports rapid installation and flexible expansion as AI capacity grows.

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"As water constraints become a defining consideration for data-center development, AeroLev 1850 advances a resilient model for AI data-center cooling," said William Wu, General Manager of Nanjing CIPU Technology Co., Ltd. "It enables efficient, reliable compute growth in challenging environments while turning today's infrastructure into long-term resilience."

"MagPro marks an important step in our global cooling technology strategy," said Alick Wan, Founder and Chairman of EPG Data Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. "By combining EPG's engineering and delivery expertise with CIGU's core magnetic-levitation technology, we are building resilient, resource-efficient digital infrastructure less dependent on water. AeroLev 1850 reflects our commitment to advancing green data-center infrastructure and a sustainable digital ecosystem worldwide."

Contact: magpro@magpro.com.cn

About Mag P ro (Nanjing CIPU Technology Co., Ltd.)

MagPro is a joint venture between CIGU Technology Corp. Ltd. and EPG Data Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., specializing in the research, development, and production of reliable, energy-efficient cooling and air-conditioning systems for AI data centers, cloud, and hyperscales. MagPro operates a more than 6,000-square-meter production base and two air-cooled laboratories, supporting testing of air-cooled units up to 2,000 kW.

About CIGU Technology Corp. Ltd.

Nanjing CIGU Technology Corp., Ltd. (SSE: 688448) is a STAR Market listed company headquartered in Nanjing, China. Built around its proprietary magnetic levitation (maglev) drive technology, CIGU develops and manufactures a full range of maglev turbomachinery, including chillers, blowers, air compressors, vacuum pumps, and expander generator sets, among others. More than 10,000 maglev units have been delivered worldwide.

About EPG Data Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

EPG is a prefabricated modular data center infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience serving AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers worldwide. With more than 1,500 employees and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Malaysia, EPG delivers end-to-end capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, engineering, project delivery, and operational support. Its integrated portfolio includes modular data-center products, engineering and delivery solutions, and professional services across APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and other strategic markets.

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