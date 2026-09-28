MagTapp Crosses 6 Million Downloads, Rebuilds Browser Around AI and Expands to iOS

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: Six years after building a visual-learning browser for Bharat, MagTapp leverages its existing user base and 169Pi’s Alpie AI models to enter its next phase of growth, with expansion across platforms and geographies.

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MagTapp, the Indian technology company that has crossed 6 million downloads and was among the Top 8 teams in the Government of India’s Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC), has rebuilt its browser around AI and is now expanding to iOS.

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The company, which has spent six years building a visual browsing and learning experience for Bharat, is leveraging its existing user base and Alpie, the AI models built by its technology partner, 169Pi, to move from a visual-learning browser to an AI-native browsing experience. The iOS launch marks the company's first release on the platform after years of growth on Android and opens MagTapp to a larger user base as it enters its next phase of scale.

MagTapp already has more than 6 million downloads, over 143,000 ratings and reviews, a 4.2 rating on the Play Store, and users across 106 countries. The company's new product architecture builds on that existing foundation, placing AI underneath the core browsing experience rather than adding an AI chatbot on top of the existing browser.

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With Alpie now powering the product, users can search and get direct answers, summarise long PDFs and documents in seconds, translate across languages, and understand difficult words and concepts visually, all without leaving the page they are on. The browser is designed to help users not just find information, but actually understand it.

The decision to rebuild the product around AI, rather than simply maintain a working app with a loyal user base, was a deliberate one. Instead of treating AI as an additional feature, MagTapp has rewritten the experience so that AI sits underneath everything a user does: searching, reading and understanding information.

“We could have kept the old app running. It worked, and people still used it every day,” said Satyapal Chandra, Founder, MagTapp. “But we did not want to decide MagTapp's future based on its past. We wanted to decide what MagTapp becomes for the next six million users, not the last six million. India is going to need its own AI browser, one built around how Bharat actually reads and learns, not a global browser adapted for us as an afterthought. We have spent six years earning the right to build that, and this is us going all in.”

The AI layer comes from MagTapp's partnership with 169Pi. Rather than asking millions of users to move to a new app, the two companies have integrated 169Pi's Alpie models into a browser people already know and use.

“Most AI products spend years and a lot of money trying to reach real users. MagTapp already had them: six years of trust and a base across 106 countries,” said Rajat Arya, Founder and CEO, 169Pi. “Putting Alpie inside MagTapp means Bharat's existing users get a genuinely AI-native browser without having to start over somewhere new. That is a rare kind of head start.”

With the new product architecture, MagTapp is preparing to scale across platforms and geographies, with plans to expand its AI capabilities, product development and distribution. The company is also planning a larger version of the app, along with a desktop browser and a connected experience across devices, in the coming months as it grows its audience around its new AI capabilities.

“The browser is where most Indians first meet the internet,” Chandra added. “If we can make that one place actually understand what a person is trying to do, we change how the next billion users experience the internet itself. That is the scale of what we are building toward.”

For MagTapp, the goal is no longer to be another browser. It is to become the layer between people and the information they encounter online, built around how Bharat actually searches, reads and learns.

“What MagTapp is building with Bharat Ka AI Browser reflects that same shift. From a media perspective, this isn't just a browser upgrade; it's the same comprehension gap I've seen play out across TV, OTT and now the open web, finally being addressed at the point of access,” said Avinash Naik, Head of Revenue at MagTapp, who has previously worked with ABP and The Times Group.

About MagTapp

MagTapp is an Indian technology company building an AI-native browser for Bharat, designed around how people search, understand, learn from and interact with information online. Its technology combines browsing and search with Visual Meaning, document intelligence, translation and multilingual AI, now powered by Alpie.

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