DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Maha Yagya for peace, compassion &amp; protection of all living beings

Maha Yagya for peace, compassion & protection of all living beings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 19: A collective of social activists and compassionate citizens is organizing a Maha Yagya dedicated to peace, coexistence, and protection of all living beings -- humans and community animals alike.

Advertisement

This event is not affiliated with any organization, including House of Stray Animals.

Advertisement

Date: 20th November

Time: 3 PM to 7 PM

Advertisement

Venue: Bhairav Mandir, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

At a time when fear, cruelty, and misunderstanding threaten the harmony between humans and community animals across the nation, this Maha Yagya aims to send one strong message:

"Save Animals. Save Mankind. Save Earth."

The Yagya will invoke divine blessings from Shri Bhairav Ji, the protector of animals, and appeal to the nation to uphold compassion, justice, and coexistence.

Purpose of the Maha Yagya

To pray for peace and protection of community animals across India.

To create awareness about coexistence, kindness, and non-violence.

To address the rising concern over the suffering of voiceless beings.

To unite citizens, volunteers, spiritual leaders, environmentalists, and youth for a compassionate India.

To remind the nation that violence against animals weakens humanity itself.

Event Highlights

Special prayers to Lord Bhairav with sacred mantras

Messages on compassion and responsible coexistence.

Participation by citizens, social activists, and animal caregivers.

Collective pledge for the protection of community animals.

Distribution of prasad, water, and basic necessities for attendees.

Call to Citizens

We invite every citizen--students, families, elders, spiritual practitioners, animal lovers, and environmental guardians--to join this powerful Maha Yagya and raise a united voice for peace and compassion.

Organised by:

A collective of social activists and responsible citizens.

Not organised by any NGO or institution.

For media queries or participation details, please contact:

9818048398

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts