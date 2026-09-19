Mahagun Medalleo by ACE witnesses stronger homebuyer response after ACE Group takes over the project

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19: Mahagun Medalleo by ACE, an ultra-luxury project in Sector 107, Noida, has been getting more enquiries from homebuyers after ACE Group took over the project. A number of these enquiries are from buyers seeking larger homes in an established part of Noida.

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Mahagun Medalleo by ACE has 3 & 4 BHK apartments, with spacious layouts and large sky-deck balconies. The homes come with premium flooring, VRV/VRF air-conditioning, modular kitchens and double-glazed windows. The project is also IGBC Gold certified.

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The response so far has been encouraging, with the buyers taking note of the homes, amenities and its location. Many of the enquiries are from people who see Medalleo as a long-term home rather than simply another property purchase.

Mr. Ajay Choudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ACE Group, said, “Mahagun Medalleo by ACE represents a significant opportunity to shape a distinctive luxury residential address in Noida, and our association with the project reflects our confidence in its strong potential. At ACE, we believe that true luxury is defined by the quality of every detail, and our approach extends across the residences, specifications, amenities and the overall living experience. The encouraging response from homebuyers is a testament to the trust and confidence that the ACE brand brings to a development. We remain committed to delivering an address that reflects our standards of quality, spacious living and thoughtfully curated experiences, while meeting the evolving aspirations of today’s discerning homebuyers.”

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The project has a clubhouse spread across approximately 70,000 sq. ft. It includes an all-weather swimming pool, gymnasium, squash and badminton facilities, indoor games, a mini theatre, co-working spaces and a rooftop barbecue lounge. The facility also provides spaces for recreation and social activities within the development.

The location in Sector 107 is also being noticed by prospective buyers. The project has access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, while the DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj provide routes towards Delhi. Sector 101 Metro Station is also nearby and Noida City Centre as well as several established residential and commercial areas are within easy reach.

The enquiries suggest that buyers are looking at the project as a whole rather than focusing on one particular feature. The size of the homes, the facilities within the development and access to different parts of Noida and Delhi are all being discussed by prospective buyers.

Homebuyers in the premium segment are also taking time to look at what the project offers before making a purchase. They are looking at the layout, specifications, amenities and location together. For buyers considering a premium home, these factors are being looked at together before they decide on a property.

Further, ACE Group's established brand in high-end residential and commercial development is another advantage for Mahagun Medalleo by ACE. The Group has built its presence in Noida around premium developments, with an emphasis on architecture, specifications, amenities and the quality of the overall living environment.

The project is in Sector 107, which is already a developed residential location of Noida. The location enjoys good road connectivity and public transport options with both Greater Noida and Delhi easily accessible. The area also has several social and commercial facilities nearby which makes the location convenient for residents travelling to different parts of Noida and the NCR.

The encouraging response has added to the activity around Mahagun Medalleo by ACE. The enquiries coming in for the project indicate that buyers in the luxury housing segment are looking more closely at the size of the home, the amenities available within the development and its connectivity with Noida and Delhi.

Website: www.acegroupindia.com

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