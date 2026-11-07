Mahant Guruji Raju Nath Chandel Meets BJP National Office Secretary Tarun Chugh on Diwali, Extends Festive Greetings

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, senior BJP leader Mahant Guruji Raju Nath Chandel met Shri Tarun Chugh, BJP National Office Secretary and Gujarat In-Charge, to extend his heartfelt festive greetings and best wishes. During the meeting, Mahant Guruji presented Tarun Chugh with a traditional Angavastram and a bouquet of flowers, wishing him good health, long life and continued success in his service to the nation and the organisation.

The meeting was also attended by BJP SC Morcha leaders Mantosh Das, Rasa Manja Barman and Suban Kujur, along with other distinguished personalities.

During the interaction, the leaders discussed the cultural, religious and national significance of Diwali. Mahant Guruji Raju Nath Chandel said that Diwali is not merely a festival of lighting lamps but carries a profound spiritual message of moving from darkness to light, ignorance to knowledge and despair to hope.

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He said that Diwali holds a special place in Sanatan culture and inspires people to follow the path of truth, righteousness, goodwill and humanity. Celebrated to mark the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile, the festival reminds everyone to adopt the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in their everyday lives.

Mahant Guruji further said that the true essence of Diwali goes beyond lighting lamps, exchanging sweets and celebrating festivities. Its real significance lies in spreading the light of compassion, love, service, humanity and spiritual awareness. According to him, the festival becomes meaningful when people overcome ego, jealousy, hatred and negative thoughts and embrace truth and righteousness.

Emphasising the universal message of Indian Sanatan culture, he said that the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family — reflects India's timeless vision of global harmony and brotherhood. Diwali encourages people to share happiness with everyone, support the needy and strengthen the spirit of mutual respect and social harmony.

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Extending his greetings to Tarun Chugh, Mahant Guruji Raju Nath Chandel said that dedicated service to the nation, strengthening the organisation and bringing together people from different sections of society are important responsibilities. He added that preserving India's spiritual heritage and cultural values while taking the country forward on the path of development, unity and prosperity should remain a collective priority.

He also appealed to people to rise above divisions based on caste, language and region and work towards strengthening national unity, harmony and patriotism. Referring to the Sanatan ideals of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” (May all be happy) and “Sarvajan Hitaya” (Welfare of all), he said that public welfare and service to humanity have always been at the heart of Sanatan Dharma.

Concluding the meeting, Mahant Guruji Raju Nath Chandel extended his warm Diwali wishes to all citizens and prayed that the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesh bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to every household.

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He further prayed that the blessings of Lord Shri Ram continue to guide the nation and that India emerges as a global beacon of spiritual consciousness, cultural pride, unity and humanity.

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