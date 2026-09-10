Maharashtra Academician Dr Vaibhavkumar Shinde Sets World Record for Publishing 201 E-Books with ISBNs in a Single Day!

VMPL

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Dr Vaibhavkumar Bhagwanrao Shinde, an academician, researcher, author and musician from Maharashtra, has achieved a distinctive milestone in digital publishing by releasing 201 original e-books, each carrying a unique ISBN, on a single calendar day — July 10, 2026.

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The achievement has been recognised through world-record certificates issued by London Book of World Records and Book of World Records under the title “Maximum Number of E-Books Published by an Individual Author on a Single Day.” The London Book of World Records certificate is dated July 20, 2026, while the Book of World Records certificate is dated July 16, 2026. The latter documents the publication of 201 e-books and 201 ISBN numbers in a single day.

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The collection spans three languages English, Hindi and Marathi and covers a diverse range of literary, academic and knowledge-oriented subjects. It comprises 30 biographical books, 13 books of poetry, 35 books on engineering and technology, 57 thought-collection books and 66 book-summary titles, together accounting for all 201 publications.

Published through Beyond Time Publishers, the books have been prepared for worldwide digital distribution across more than 50 digital platforms, including Google Play Books, Amazon Books and Draft2Digital. The collection's international digital availability gives the achievement a reach extending beyond a conventional local publishing model.

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A Decade Behind a Single-Day Achievement:

The July 10 milestone was the culmination of nearly 10 years of sustained writing, research, editing, translation, formatting and preparation. Rather than being conceived as a short-term publishing exercise, the 201 e-books emerged from a body of academic, literary and creative work that Dr Shinde developed and refined over many years.

For the engineering and technology titles, Dr Shinde drew on subject notes and study material he had accumulated since his student years. He revisited, rewrote and organised these materials before developing them into structured e-book manuscripts.

His biographical works grew from his longstanding interest in music. As a musician, Dr Shinde studied the lives and contributions of prominent musicians and identified a need for accessible biographical literature on several important figures. He subsequently wrote biographies of renowned ghazal and classical musicians, including Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan, Begum Akhtar, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Bismillah Khan and M.S. Subbulakshmi. These works were subsequently translated into English and Hindi and proofread.

His literary work also includes Marathi poetry collections and a multi-volume effort to present the Urdu ghazals of Mirza Ghalib in Marathi and Hindi, accompanied by explanations of words and their meanings.

Making Ambedkar's Works More Accessible:

A significant component of the project emerged from Dr Shinde's study of the writings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Seeking to make the central ideas of Ambedkar's writings more accessible to readers, he extracted and presented the essence of 21 books by Dr Ambedkar, with the resulting works translated into English, Marathi and Hindi.

He also undertook an extensive project based on Dr Ambedkar's speeches, compiling, editing and translating his thoughts into 19 thematic volumes, which were subsequently translated into other languages. Dr Shinde regards this as one of the most distinctive components of the overall publishing initiative because it organises extensive source material thematically for readers.

Throughout the preparation process, Dr Shinde personally handled the editing and proofreading of the manuscripts. He also worked with the publisher on e-book formatting, cover design and metadata preparation for the 201 titles.

201 ISBNs and Coordinated Digital Release:

A critical part of the project was obtaining 201 individual ISBNs for the 201 titles through the relevant Government of India agency, giving each publication its own ISBN identity.

The digital publishing process involved preparing the individual titles for online distribution, including metadata, descriptions, categorisation and other platform-specific publishing requirements. After years of preparation, the coordinated release of all 201 original e-books on July 10, 2026 marked the single-calendar-day publishing milestone subsequently recognised by the record organisations.

The project was largely handled personally by Dr Shinde, including writing, compilation, editing, proofreading and translation, while technical and design-related aspects were executed in coordination with the publisher.

Academic and Professional Profile:

The publishing achievement adds another dimension to Dr Shinde's professional profile. He serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CAET), Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola, Maharashtra.

A native of Majalgaon in Beed district, Dr Shinde completed his Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, Parbhani, followed by M.Tech. and Ph.D. degrees from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. During his doctoral studies, he was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship by the Government of India.

He has also published research papers in national and international English-language scientific journals.

His recognitions include the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule National Teacher Award – 2017, Outstanding Iconic Personality – 2021, and the Most Coveted Singer, Composer and Lyricist in Maharashtra – 2021 award. He has also received the Aurangabad Idol Award and a State-Level Young Researcher Award at Krishithon 2025. In 2026, he received a Silver Medal in Semi-Classical Ghazal Singing at the All India Civil Services Cultural Competition in New Delhi.

The Role of Family Support:

Dr Shinde credits his wife, Dr Pallavi, with playing an important role throughout the decade-long journey. He said her emotional support, encouragement and personal sacrifices, including substantial commitments of personal and family time, helped him sustain the project through its various stages and bring it to completion.

“The record represents the culmination of nearly a decade of work rather than a single day's effort. July 10, 2026 was the day on which the 201 books were released together, but the writing, research, translation, editing, proofreading and preparation behind them developed over many years,” said Dr Shinde.

“I am particularly grateful to my wife, Dr Pallavi, whose constant encouragement, emotional support and sacrifices made it possible for me to sustain this project and bring it to completion.”

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