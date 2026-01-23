DT
PT
Maharashtra and CANEUS partners to establish world's first Mid-TRL innovation institute in Mumbai

Maharashtra and CANEUS partners to establish world's first Mid-TRL innovation institute in Mumbai

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Davos [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): CANEUS International and the Government of Maharashtra announced their partnership at the World Economic Forum in Davos to establish the world's first dedicated Mid-Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Innovation Acceleration and Skilling Institute. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International.

According to a press release from CANEUS International, the facility will be located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and will focus on frontier technologies, including aerospace, space, energy, and deeptech.

The project aligns with the World Economic Forum's 2026 theme regarding the responsible deployment of innovation at scale. The institute aims to address Mid-TRL levels 4-6, which represent the transition from laboratory research to qualification and early production. The facility will be situated within a purpose-built ecosystem in the MMR, spanning 10 million square feet to support global collaboration and industry partnerships.

At the signing of the MoU, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, reaffirmed the State's strong commitment to the global investor community. He emphasised, "Maharashtra is well equipped and proud to partner with CANEUS International to pioneer the creation of innovation centres across dynamic sectors, frontier technologies, and aerospace. The State takes pride in partnering with this prestigious institute near Mumbai--the commercial capital of India and the world's fourth-largest economy--perfectly aligning with Maharashtra's aspirations to scale its innovation ecosystem globally."

The institute is designed to bridge the "valley of death" in technology development. Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International, said, "This world-first Mid-TRL Innovation Acceleration Institute will bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing TRL 4-6 innovations through rapid prototyping, systems integration, validation, and flight/field trials, taking breakthroughs from lab to qualification and early production for real-world deployment and global competitiveness."

The curriculum and skilling pathways will be developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier-I suppliers, and research institutions to meet industry requirements. This focus on system integration readiness is intended to fill a critical global gap in frontier technology programmes where reliability and deployment readiness are essential.

This partnership supports the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision and the state's objective of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. It also aligns with the Maharashtra Industries, Investment & Services Policy (MIISP) 2025. The initiative emphasises industry-aligned skilling through public-private partnerships to create workforce pathways for strategic sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

