Maharashtra announces Guinness Record Attempt, Shakti Pumps Contributes 8846 Solar installations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: At a landmark ceremony held today in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), the Government of Maharashtra and MSEDCL officially announced that the state has successfully completed its Guinness World Records™ attempt under the "Magel Tyala Solar Pump" initiative. The state achieved an unprecedented 45,911 solar water pump installations within one month, marking one of the largest and fastest renewable irrigation deployments in the world. Shakti Pumps has been a pioneer since 1982, standing for innovation and sustainability. With the Highest domestic market share under PM KUSUM, it is a leader in the renewable energy and water management sectors.

During the ceremony, it was revealed that Shakti Pumps (India) Limited is the largest contributor to this record-setting achievement, having installed 8,846 solar pumps, the highest number by any participating company. This milestone reinforces Shakti Pumps' position as a national leader in solar pumping technology and high-performance water solutions.

The audited record period for the Guinness World Records™ attempt spanned from 27th October, 12:01 AM, to 25th November, 11:59 PM, during which the installations were completed across districts at exceptional speed and precision. Today's announcement marks the culmination of a rigorous verification process and the official submission of Maharashtra's achievement to the Guinness World Records™ authorities.

Speaking at the event, officials highlighted how the "Magel Tyala Solar Pump" initiative has transformed irrigation access for farmers across the state. By enabling reliable daytime solar-powered irrigation and free household electricity at night, the programme significantly reduces farming and living expenses. The widespread solarisation of farmlands demonstrates Maharashtra's strong push toward clean energy adoption, agricultural efficiency, and long-term rural transformation--backed by proactive leadership and targeted execution.

The record verification involved a comprehensive, multi-level audit process. A total of 45,911 pumps were approved out of the 50,000 installations, through vendor-level checks, two independent audits conducted by solar experts and a final assessment by the Centre for Energy Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. The final validated count was confirmed today and showcased at the event.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Dinesh Patidar, Chairman of Shakti Pumps, said, "It is a proud moment for Maharashtra and for all of us at Shakti Pumps. As the largest contributor with 8,846 installations, we reflect our strong engineering capabilities and the trust placed in us. This initiative has empowered thousands of farmers with reliable, clean-energy irrigation, and we are honoured to support a historic achievement recognised on a global stage. He further adds, "The PM KUSUM scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, has been a cornerstone of our efforts to promote solar energy-driven irrigation solutions. Through this scheme till now, we have successfully installed over 1,50,500+ solar pumps, directly impacting the lives of farmers in many states. Each installation represents more than a technological upgrade; it represents a step towards self-reliance for our farmers, reducing their dependence on erratic power supplies and expensive diesel pumps"

Mr Ankit Patidar, Director & CMO, Shakti Group, added, "India's solar mission is one of the most ambitious in the world. The government targets installing 500 GW of solar power capacity by 2030. At Shakti Pumps, we are proud to be key contributors to this national mission. Our leadership in the solar pump industry is not just about business but about being part of a larger movement towards a sustainable and energy-secure future for India. Today's recognition underscores the scale at which India can adopt renewable solutions when technology and intent align. Our contribution to this Guinness World Record attempt reflects Shakti's commitment to advancing solar irrigation nationwide. We will continue to work closely with government partners to strengthen sustainable rural infrastructure"

Shakti Pumps' contribution to this Guinness World Record level initiative strengthens its leadership in solar pumps, energy-efficient motors, and smart water management solutions. With decades of experience and robust in-house manufacturing capabilities, the company remains at the forefront of supporting India's clean energy mission.

About Shakti Pumps

Shakti Pumps is a global leader in sustainable, high-efficiency water and solar pumping solutions, committed to advancing clean energy adoption across India and worldwide. Renowned for its engineering excellence, the company has played a transformative role in modernising the agricultural sector through reliable, technology-driven solar pump systems. All Shakti submersible pumps are built using 100% Stainless Steel (SS), reflecting world-class manufacturing standards, durability, and innovation.

Shakti Pumps holds the distinction of being India's first 5-star rated pump manufacturer and supplies its products to over 100 countries. With complete in-house manufacturing capabilities for solar pumps, motors, controllers, structures, and VFDs, the company ensures unmatched quality and performance across its product portfolio. Driven by a strong commitment to nation-building, Shakti Pumps continues to support India's renewable energy goals and accelerate the transition to sustainable irrigation and water management solutions.

