VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: At Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, in an exclusive interview with Rishi Darda, Joint Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group, unveiled a forward-looking vision for Maharashtra's digital transformation. The conversation highlighted how AI-driven governance, ambitious infrastructure projects, and Mumbai's emergence as India's leading technology hub are setting a new benchmark for tech-policy dialogue in the country.

During the interview, Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's commitment to leveraging AI to enhance governance and transparency. He shared insights on how AI-powered tools are streamlining policy implementation, accelerating approvals, and improving service delivery. "AI is transforming every sector--from governance and infrastructure to cybersecurity and agriculture. Maharashtra is not just embracing this revolution; we are leading it," said Devendra Fadnavis. Real-time governance systems based on AI are improving policy execution, while the Cyber Crime Headquarters in Navi Mumbai is equipped with advanced AI-driven tracking for financial and cybercrimes. AI applications are also playing a crucial role in ensuring faster, more efficient public service delivery.

Advertisement

Fadnavis provided updates on transformative infrastructure projects that will bolster Maharashtra's position in the global economy. The Vadhavan Port is set to become one of India's largest ports with a 20-meter deep draft, capable of handling the world's largest cargo ships. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, nearing completion, will unlock massive economic opportunities, while the NAINA Smart City will emerge as a new business hub. Mumbai's Fourth Expansion Hub, powered by high-speed connectivity and integrated logistics, will support Maharashtra's booming startup and tech ecosystem. "Maharashtra is undergoing an unprecedented infrastructure transformation. These projects will create a new economic landscape, ensuring Mumbai remains at the heart of India's growth story," added Fadnavis.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/live/yvMqME63QZM?si=Mm_Btfg1sYdSXDZn

Advertisement

Addressing the recent migration of startups to other cities, Fadnavis announced the launch of 'M-Hub,' Maharashtra's first state-backed incubator providing affordable, plug-and-play office spaces for startups. He highlighted that Mumbai's tech ecosystem is now the fastest-growing in India, with Maharashtra surpassing Bengaluru and Hyderabad as the country's top startup destination, according to the latest Startup India report. "The era of Maharashtra losing talent to other cities is over. With strategic infrastructure and startup-friendly policies, Mumbai is reclaiming its status as India's innovation capital," he asserted.

Moderated by Rishi Darda, the interview explored key topics including AI in governance, economic growth, and cybersecurity advancements. "This was more than just an interview--it was a deep dive into how AI, infrastructure, and governance are shaping Maharashtra's future. CM Fadnavis' vision demonstrates that Maharashtra is not just keeping pace with global innovation but leading it," said Rishi Darda. The dialogue has sparked national conversations, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of India's tech-driven future.

About Lokmat Media Group:

Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. is a leading multimedia platform media company with interests in a diversified portfolio of publishing, broadcast, digital, entertainment, community, and sports verticals. It has an employee strength of more than 3,000 and has a pan-India network of offices.

Lokmat Media Group publishes India's No1 Marathi daily Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar, and Lokmat Times with a combined readership of 2.56 cr (source: All India, Total readership, IRS 2019, Q4)

Keeping abreast with the changing digital landscape, Lokmat Group makes its content available for its readers through its multilingual news portals and mobile news app.

Lokmat entered the TV space in 2008 and it co-owns a 24-hour news and current affairs channel 'News18 Lokmat' (earlier IBN Lokmat), through a JV with the Network18 Group.

Lokmat's experiential marketing division - Taplight organizes various annual properties like 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' 'Lokmat Most Stylish', 'Lokmat Women Summit' etc. which are the benchmarks in their respective categories. It also provides comprehensive 360-degree marketing solutions to clients including 'Below The Line' promotions and client-led activations. It is the largest event management company in Maharashtra in terms of the number of events held. This division also runs various community forums focused on Women, Youth, and Children.

For further information on Lokmat Media:

Veena Bhate | Lokmat Media Group

9082966810 | veena.bhate@lokmat.com

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media |

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)