Maharashtra Governor Honours Dr D. S. Kate for Financial Literacy and Social Initiatives

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma felicitated Dr D. S. Kate, a prominent entrepreneur, author and financial literacy advocate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), in recognition of his contributions to economic awareness, financial education and social welfare.

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The felicitation took place on October 30 at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai, during the Foundation Day celebrations of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, organised under the Government of India's “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative. The programme was held in association with GHRT International and BMC. Dr Kate was among the distinguished personalities honoured at the ceremony. On the occasion, Dr Kate also presented a copy of his book “Arthneeti” to the Governor.

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A Leading Voice in Financial Literacy

Founder of the D. S. Kate Group of Industries, Dr Kate has emerged as one of Maharashtra's leading voices in financial literacy, with his writing and public engagements extending his contribution to economic awareness across India.

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Through books, newspaper columns, lectures, seminars and public awareness initiatives, he has consistently worked to make economic concepts understandable to ordinary citizens. His areas of focus include personal financial planning, savings, informed investment decisions, banking awareness, entrepreneurship, employment generation and responsible money management.

Dr Kate has also been actively highlighting the growing dangers of digital financial fraud, cybercrime, misleading investment schemes and unauthorised use of personal information. His work encourages citizens to understand financial products, recognise fraudulent offers and adopt safer digital transaction practices.

His books include – Arthyog, Arthneeti, Arthadisha, Arthajagar, Arthasampada and Arth Sandesh. His economic and social commentary has appeared in several newspapers, including Maharashtra Times, Sakal, Saamana, Lokmat and other publications in Marathi and English.

He has also contributed English-language economic commentary for wider readership, addressing consumer behaviour, international trade, financial responsibility and changing market conditions. He writes regularly for “The Financial World” newspaper published from New Delhi.

Dr Kate has advocated introducing financial literacy and economic education at the school level. In June 2023, he submitted a proposal to the Goa government recommending that financial education be incorporated into the school curriculum.

Social Service Recognised by India Book of Records

Beyond financial education, Dr Kate has undertaken initiatives to recognise people whose contributions to society often remain unnoticed. One such initiative honoured 41 crematorium workers for their essential services to families during difficult times. The programme was recognised by the India Book of Records.

At a ceremony held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 8, 2026, India Book of Records’ national adjudicator and veteran media personality Narvijay Yadav presented Dr Kate with the official record certificate and medal. The initiative highlighted the dignity of crematorium workers, including women, and acknowledged their contribution to society.

Dr Kate has also been associated with environmental conservation, agriculture and community development. His initiatives include developing a mango plantation on previously uncultivable land and creating water-storage infrastructure to support agricultural activity.

From Engineering to Economic Education

A civil engineer from Government Polytechnic, Pune, Dr Kate began his professional journey in engineering and entrepreneurship before expanding his work into economics, literature and public education.

His involvement with the Arthakranti movement strengthened his interest in economic reforms and financial awareness. Over the years, he has addressed audiences through public lectures, media appearances and academic engagements in India and abroad. His work reflects a sustained commitment to helping citizens understand the economic decisions affecting their everyday lives.

The Governor's felicitation marks another significant milestone in Dr Kate's continuing efforts to promote financial knowledge, responsible economic participation and social recognition. For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the honour also brings attention to a veteran entrepreneur and popular author whose work connects business experience with public education and community service.

For more information contact:

Dr D. S. Kate, Founder Chairman, DS Kate Group of Industries,

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Mobile: +91 94222 01140

Email: dsconstructionab@gmail.com

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