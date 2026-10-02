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Home / Business / Maharashtra investment push to focus on energy, aviation, urban development: Pranav Adani

Maharashtra investment push to focus on energy, aviation, urban development: Pranav Adani

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Maharashtra’s investment push is expected to gain momentum through projects across energy, aviation, urban development and digital infrastructure as the state seeks to build on its position as a key driver of India’s economic growth, Adani Group’s Pranav Adani said.

Addressing the launch of “Invest Maharashtra” in Mumbai on October 1, Adani said the state’s new investment promotion mechanism could help convert investor interest into on-ground projects and strengthen Maharashtra’s contribution to India’s growth trajectory.

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“I see this nodal investment promotion body as an engine designed to propel the vision of Viksit Maharashtra into actionable reality,” Adani said.

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He said Maharashtra is targeting a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region expected to play a central role in that expansion. He added that the Adani Group has committed to an investment blueprint of more than Rs 6 lakh crore across sectors including energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification.

According to Adani, projects worth about Rs 2.6 lakh crore from these commitments have already been completed or are under execution.

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“Maharashtra represents one of our country’s most remarkable economic powerhouses. When global and domestic enterprises look at this state, they see governance, connectivity, execution capability and boundless human potential,” he said.

He highlighted aviation and energy infrastructure as key areas of ongoing development, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. The latter is being developed as a greenfield infrastructure asset for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is eventually expected to handle more than 90 million passengers annually.

Adani also said the group’s power operations in Mumbai are increasingly focused on renewable energy, with more than 60 per cent of its power supply sourced from renewables. He cited a 1,000 MW high-voltage direct current transmission link as part of efforts to strengthen the city’s power resilience.

On urban development, he said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project is aimed at providing modern housing, protecting micro-enterprises and creating an integrated economic hub.

“With the launch of ‘Invest Maharashtra’, the state is establishing a robust mechanism to convert investor intent into relentless on-ground execution,” Adani said, reaffirming the group’s commitment to partnering with the Maharashtra government on infrastructure and development projects. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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