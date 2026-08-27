Maharashtra leads passenger, commercial vehicle sales; UP tops two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Q1: SIAM

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Maharashtra emerged as the country's biggest market for passenger and commercial vehicles in the first quarter of 2026-27, while Uttar Pradesh dominated the higher-volume two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

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The numbers point to differing vehicle demand patterns across India's two largest state markets, with Maharashtra leading categories such as cars and commercial vehicles, while Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest sales of two- and three-wheelers.

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Passenger vehicle sales across the country stood at 12.74 lakh units during April-June 2026. Maharashtra recorded the highest sales at 1.47 lakh units, accounting for 11.6 per cent of the national market, according to the SIAM data.

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Uttar Pradesh was the second-largest passenger vehicle market with a 10.6 per cent share, followed by Gujarat at 7.8 per cent, Karnataka at 7.7 per cent and Tamil Nadu at 7.6 per cent.

The Western Zone emerged as the largest passenger vehicle market, recording sales of 3.90 lakh units during the quarter.

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A similar pattern was seen in commercial vehicles, where Maharashtra topped the country with sales of 0.36 lakh units. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh completed the top five. Overall commercial vehicle sales stood at 2.65 lakh units during the quarter, with the Western Zone leading at 0.91 lakh units.

Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, dominated India's much larger two-wheeler market. The state recorded sales of 8.82 lakh two-wheelers, accounting for 15.7 per cent of the country's total sales.

India sold 56.29 lakh two-wheelers during the quarter, making it by far the largest vehicle category by volume. Maharashtra ranked second with a 10 per cent share, followed by Tamil Nadu at 8.5 per cent, Karnataka and Bihar at 6.6 per cent each.

The Western Zone also led two-wheeler sales with 16.61 lakh units.

Uttar Pradesh retained its lead in the three-wheeler category as well, recording sales of 0.26 lakh units out of the nationwide total of 2.14 lakh units. Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Assam followed.

Unlike the other major categories, however, the Southern Zone led three-wheeler sales with 0.71 lakh units during April-June.

The data also showed Karnataka among the top five markets across all four vehicle categories, while Gujarat featured among the leading states in passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The underlying SIAM data confirms Maharashtra's leadership in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, and Uttar Pradesh's leadership in two- and three-wheelers. (ANI)

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