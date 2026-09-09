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Home / Business / Maharashtra to create legal framework for blockchain-based land tokenisation: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to create legal framework for blockchain-based land tokenisation: Fadnavis

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Maharashtra is putting in place the architecture for the DELTA Act to create a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and other immovable assets, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday, as the state looks to use emerging fintech to unlock dormant assets and widen access to ownership and capital.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the proposed Maharashtra Digitization and Exchange of Land Token Asset (DELTA) Act would establish a legal framework for the tokenisation of land and other immovable assets.

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“For us, tokenization is not about speculation, it is about unlocking productive capital, bringing transparency, improving liquidity, and converting dormant wealth into economic opportunity,” Fadnavis said.

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He said the broader objective of next-generation fintech should be to make finance more accessible and inclusive, drawing on India's experience with digital payments.

“UPI democratized transactions. The next generation of fintech must democratize credit, intelligence, ownership, and opportunity,” he said.

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Fadnavis said tokenisation and other emerging technologies could help make finance more transparent, liquid and accessible while unlocking wealth that remains dormant.

The proposed DELTA framework was highlighted during a session on agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology at the four-day fintech event being held in Mumbai.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chair of GFF 2026, Founder of Infosys and Chairman of Axilor Ventures, separately spoke about the importance of building digital financial infrastructure around inclusion, interoperability and trust.

“UPI succeeded not because the technology was clever, but because it was built as public infrastructure-open, interoperable, low cost, and designed from day one for inclusion,” Gopalakrishnan said.

He also said responsible adoption, security and trusted systems would be important for India's ability to lead in emerging financial technologies.

The release said GFF 2026 brings together discussions on agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum computing, with the focus on technologies expected to shape the next phase of financial services. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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