Maharashtra to emerge as global leader in data centres within three years: Maharashtra Minister for Marketing and Protocol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Maharashtra is positioned to become one of the world leaders in the data center industry within the next three years. Speaking at the 7th Datacenter Blueprint Summit 2026 in Mumbai's BKC, Jaykumar Rawal, the Maharashtra Minister for Marketing and Protocol, FDI, Diaspora Affairs, and Outreach stated that the state is already leading the digital economy.

He highlighted that "In three years from now, Maharashtra would be one of the world leaders in data centers." This growth is supported by a large number of international investments and a focus on making the state a global powerhouse for artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The Minister commented on the current status of the industry, noting that Maharashtra already hosts a significant portion of the country's infrastructure. He said, "So now, 50% of India's data centers are in Maharashtra."

He explained that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state has signed around 80 MoUs worth 30 lakh crores.

"We have around 80 MOUs worth 30 lakh crores and many leading global powerhouses in the data center space have pitched to invest lakhs of crore in Maharashtra."

On the topic of energy requirements for these facilities, the Minister emphasised the shift toward renewable sources.

He stated, "If we need to have a big powerhouse for data centers, we need a lot of energy. And if we need a lot of energy, of course we need renewable energy, green energy."

He further said, "that solar power is going to be very important for data centers so if we need to run data centers we need to run them on green energy." By focusing on solar power, the state aims to be self-sufficient and aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Regarding the geographic advantages of the state, the Minister spoke about the "Golden Triangle" of Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik.

He explained that "the AI companies, they would like to be headquartered in the financial capital of Mumbai. And for these AI companies, the data centers should be also around."

He also pointed out that submarine cables coming from under the sea into Maharashtra provide the essential connectivity and infrastructure needed to power these AI hubs.

Finally, the Minister addressed the global Indian diaspora and the geopolitical environment.

He noted that while global conflicts are not in our control, India remains a stable choice for investment.

He said, "if you all have the energy, if you all have the technology and the knowledge, India is the right place to come back. And if you see globally, India is the most secure and safest place now." (ANI)

