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Home / Business / Maharashtra tops PLI-Auto scheme with 66 manufacturing units; Tamil Nadu has 38

Maharashtra tops PLI-Auto scheme with 66 manufacturing units; Tamil Nadu has 38

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Maharashtra has emerged as the leading State in terms of manufacturing units established under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry, with 66 units as of March 31, 2026, according to data presented by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in the Lok Sabha.

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Haryana, with 35 manufacturing units, and Karnataka, with 28, followed Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu, one of the country's major automobile manufacturing hubs, accounted for 38 units under the scheme.

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The data, provided in response to questions raised by MPs in the Lok Sabha, showed that a total of 225 manufacturing units have been established across the country under the PLI-Auto scheme.

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Uttar Pradesh has 13 manufacturing units, Gujarat 10, Uttarakhand nine, Rajasthan seven, Madhya Pradesh six and Telangana five. Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have two units each, while Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Punjab have one unit each.

The PLI-Auto scheme has attracted investments of Rs 44,326 crore and generated 67,820 jobs as of March 31, 2026. The scheme has also recorded incremental sales of Rs 52,414 crore over the base year FY2019-20, while the government has disbursed Rs 2,386.36 crore in incentives.

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Approved in September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, the PLI-Auto scheme seeks to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities in Advanced Automotive Products (AAT) and promote domestic production of advanced automotive technologies and components.

The government said the scheme has also contributed to localisation in the sector, with applicants required to achieve a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) of 50 per cent to qualify for incentives.

As of July 16, 2026, 18 applicants had received DVA certificates covering 154 products or variants, the Ministry said.

The government also clarified that the PLI-Auto scheme is implemented on a pan-India basis, allowing approved applicants to establish manufacturing units anywhere in the country. No special incentives are provided to any particular state under the scheme.

Responding to questions regarding the development of automobile and ancillary industries in Madhya Pradesh, including Chhindwara district, the Ministry said the state is covered under the pan-India scheme but does not receive any special incentives under PLI-Auto.

The scheme is aimed at attracting investment, boosting production, creating employment and increasing localisation of advanced automotive products and components, thereby strengthening India's domestic automobile and auto component ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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