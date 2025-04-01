NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: In a boost to Maharashtra's Maritime capability, a Shipyard located in the key region of Dabhol in Konkan region has entered into operationalization by carrying out the important Steel Cutting Ceremony.

Square Port Shipyard Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, has secured an order from a shipping company located in the United Kingdom. The all-important steel cutting ceremony, which marks the initiation of the ship building activity was carried out on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa at their shipyard located at Dabhol - Usgaon.

Fattehsingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyard stated, "The ship building and repair industry in India has immense potential, however its capability is grossly under-utilized. The Government of India has provided a boost to this sector through its recent allocation in the Financial Budget for 2025-26. We hope that our (today's) steel cutting ceremony shall be an important addition to Maharashtra's shipbuilding capability and assist in realizing Maharashtra's goal of becoming a $1 Trillion economy by 2027. With this steel cutting for building of a new Landing Craft, a total of 5 vessels are under construction at the shipyard as on today. We are in talks with many other major foreign shipyards and hope to give even more positive news in the coming few months," he added.

The Square Port Shipyard at Dabhol, which is a subsidiary of HMPL, was earlier owned by Bharati Defence Infrastructure Limited which went into insolvency in 2017-18.

