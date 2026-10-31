Maharishi botFiesta 2026: Fifth Edition Begins with Grandeur at Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow

Dr. Milind Raj, popularly known as the ‘Drone Man of India’, inaugurates the two-day technical festival

Lucknow, October 31, 2026: The fifth edition of Maharishi botFiesta 2026, one of the prominent technical festivals organised by the Maharishi School of Engineering and Technology at Maharishi University of Information Technology, Lucknow Campus, commenced with great enthusiasm and grandeur on October 30, 2026.

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The two-day event, being held on October 30 and 31, aims to nurture students' talent in emerging technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation. It provides a dynamic platform for young innovators to showcase their technical skills, creativity and problem-solving abilities through a series of exciting competitions and technology-driven activities.

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Building on the success of last year's edition, which witnessed participation from 600+ students, Maharishi botFiesta 2026 has received an overwhelming response with more than 175 registrations this year. Participants are demonstrating their capabilities through various robotics and drone competitions, AI-based hackathons and technical exhibitions, reflecting the growing interest among young minds in emerging technologies and futuristic innovations.

The highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the presence of Dr. Milind Raj, renowned innovator and humanitarian, popularly known as the ‘Drone Man of India’. Recognised for his remarkable contributions to robotics and drone technology, Dr. Raj inspired the participants with his insightful address on the importance of innovation, technological advancement and the creative potential of young minds. He encouraged students to think beyond conventional boundaries, experiment with new ideas and develop technology-driven solutions to real-world challenges.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Girish Chhimwal, Registrar and Dr. Neeraj Jain, Dean Academics, Lucknow Campus. The Dean of the Maharishi School of Engineering and Technology, deans of various university schools and faculty members from different departments were also present. They encouraged the participants to explore emerging technological possibilities, develop innovative solutions and strengthen their practical and technical competencies.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from several reputed schools, colleges and universities across Lucknow and other parts of the country. Prominent participating institutions included City Montessori School, La Martiniere School and College, Brightland School, SKD Academy, B.N. College of Engineering and Technology, R.R. Group of Institutions, GCRG Group of Institutions, Rameshwaram Institute of Technology and Management, Axis Institute of Technology and Management, Amity University Lucknow, Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, University of Lucknow, Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, IFTM University and Chandigarh University, among others.

The participation of students from diverse educational institutions transformed Maharishi botFiesta 2026 into a vibrant inter-institutional platform for technological learning, collaboration and healthy competition.

Dr. Milind Raj showed particular interest in the Drone Racing Challenge and Robo Soccer Arena, where he interacted with participants, observed their innovative projects and shared valuable technical insights and suggestions. He also appreciated the excellent arrangements, enthusiasm of the participants and the university's initiative to promote technological innovation among students.

The first day of the festival was marked by an atmosphere of energy, excitement and creativity across the university campus. Students from various schools, colleges and universities showcased their self-developed robotic systems, drones and technology-based projects while competing in different technical challenges. The competitions and exhibitions offered visitors an opportunity to witness the practical application of modern technology, engineering skills and innovative thinking.

The first day concluded on a highly enthusiastic note, setting an exciting momentum for the second day, which will feature further robotics competitions, innovative projects and engaging technical activities.

Maharishi botFiesta 2026 is more than just a technical competition; it is an initiative to empower students with practical exposure, encourage teamwork, inspire creative thinking and provide opportunities to transform innovative ideas into real-world applications. Through this annual technology festival, Maharishi University of Information Technology continues to strengthen its commitment to technology-driven education, innovation and experiential learning, preparing students to meet the challenges of an increasingly technology-oriented future.

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