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Home / Business / Maharishi University to Host 5th Edition of Maharishi botFiesta 2026

Maharishi University to Host 5th Edition of Maharishi botFiesta 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:27 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24: Maharishi University of Information Technology (MUIT) is set to host the 5th Edition of Maharishi botFiesta 2026 on 30–31 October 2026 at its Lucknow campus. The two-day event will bring together students, technology enthusiasts, innovators and aspiring developers to explore and compete across Artificial Intelligence, robotics, automation, drone technology and emerging technologies.

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With a diverse lineup of competitions and activities, Maharishi botFiesta 2026 is designed to provide participants with a platform to demonstrate their technical skills, creativity, problem-solving abilities and innovative ideas through hands-on challenges.

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Diverse Competitions Across Robotics and AI

The event will feature a wide range of competitions covering different areas of robotics and technology. The key attractions include the Robo Combat Arena, Robo SpeedX Challenge, Robo Soccer League, RoboVision Talks, Robo Tug Challenge, Drone Racing Challenge, LineX Autonomous Challenge, AI InnovateX Grand Hackathon and Project Showcase.

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The competitions will give participants opportunities to work with robotics, autonomous systems, programming, electronics, mechanical design, artificial intelligence and drone technology. From high-speed robotic challenges and autonomous navigation to AI-based projects and drone racing, participants will be able to put their technical knowledge into practice.

AI InnovateX Grand Hackathon to Highlight AI Innovation

A major attraction of Maharishi botFiesta 2026 will be the AI InnovateX Grand Hackathon, where participants will work on real-world challenges and develop innovative solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The hackathon will encourage participants to transform ideas into working prototypes and demonstrate practical applications of AI. Projects can explore areas such as intelligent automation, data-driven solutions, computer vision, natural language processing and other emerging applications of Artificial Intelligence.

Encouraging Hands-on Learning and Innovation

Maharishi botFiesta 2026 aims to go beyond competition by creating an environment where participants can learn, experiment, collaborate and build. The event will encourage students to apply concepts learned in classrooms to practical challenges while developing teamwork, technical skills and problem-solving abilities.

The event is expected to provide students interested in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Automation, Computer Science, Engineering and emerging technologies with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and showcase their capabilities.

Registration Now Open

Registration for Maharishi botFiesta 2026 is now open. Participants can complete their registration through the official registration portal.

Registration: https://payment.monteage.in/RoboticsRegistration

For participants who have already completed their registration payment, a payment confirmation form is available to submit their payment details.

Payment Confirmation: https://forms.gle/4dCDsbCiZwqAvzGz7

Further information about the event, competitions and participation is available on the official Maharishi botFiesta website.

Official Website: https://robotics.muitonline.com

With its combination of robotics competitions, AI innovation, autonomous technology, drone challenges and project showcases, Maharishi botFiesta 2026 aims to provide a platform for students and technology enthusiasts to turn ideas into practical innovations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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