Maharishi Valmiki’s Five-Foot Statue Unveiled at Ramayan University in Ayodhya

VMPL

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University, Ayodhya, observed Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with a special ceremony on Monday, marking the unveiling of a five-foot statue of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki. The statue was unveiled by the University’s Chancellor, Ajay Prakash Shrivastava, during a ceremony held at the university campus amid Vedic chants and a traditional havan. A prominent building on the campus has also been designated as Valmiki Bhawan in honour of the revered sage.

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The ceremony paid tribute to Maharishi Valmiki’s invaluable contribution to Indian literature, spirituality and cultural heritage. Widely revered as the original poet and the composer of the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki conveyed timeless ideals of truth, compassion, duty, righteousness and social welfare through his literary legacy. The installation of his statue is intended to connect students with India’s rich knowledge traditions, cultural values and the enduring teachings of the Ramayana.

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Ramayana’s Teachings Continue to Guide Society: Chancellor

Addressing the occasion, Chancellor Ajay Prakash Shrivastava said that the ideals and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki and the Ramayana would continue to guide society for generations to come.

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He observed that Maharishi Valmiki was not merely the composer of the Ramayana but also a profound source of inspiration for humanity, embodying the values of truth, compassion, dedication to duty and the welfare of society. The life lessons reflected in his literary works remain relevant across generations.

The Chancellor further emphasised that the university seeks to provide students with modern education while also familiarising them with India's traditional knowledge systems, cultural heritage and ethical values, enabling them to grow into responsible citizens.

Valmiki’s Legacy to Inspire Character Building Among Students

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Bhanu Pratap Singh described Maharishi Valmiki’s life and literary contributions as an invaluable heritage of Indian society. He stated that the sage’s teachings inspire character building, sensitivity, discipline and a positive attitude towards social responsibilities. He added that the statue and Valmiki Bhawan would serve as lasting sources of inspiration for students and the university community.

Rahul Bhardwaj, Vice-President of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Sansthan, said that the ideals reflected in the Ramayana and the philosophy of Maharishi Valmiki remain equally significant for the present generation. He noted that such initiatives help young people stay connected to their cultural roots and foster respect for India's rich traditions.

The programme was attended by Chancellor Ajay Prakash Shrivastava, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Bhanu Pratap Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Rajiv Mishra and members of the university's faculty and staff.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University remains committed to fostering a meaningful integration of India's traditional knowledge systems, Ramayana literature, spiritual awareness and modern education. The unveiling of Maharishi Valmiki’s statue and the designation of Valmiki Bhawan mark an important step towards strengthening this commitment and inspiring future generations through India's enduring cultural and ethical values.

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