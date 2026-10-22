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Home / Business / Mahavir Nirvan Katha – Mere Mahavir 3.1 to Be Held at Bharat Mandapam on November 15; Nominated Councillor Manoj Kumar Jain to Portray King Hastipal

Mahavir Nirvan Katha – Mere Mahavir 3.1 to Be Held at Bharat Mandapam on November 15; Nominated Councillor Manoj Kumar Jain to Portray King Hastipal

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Updated At : 05:29 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The extraordinary journey of Lord Mahavir, from his birth to Nirvana, will come alive on stage.

New Delhi [India], October 22: Preparations are in full swing for a grand spiritual presentation that will bring to life the final chapter of Lord Mahavir Swami’s life, his Nirvana, and his timeless teachings through a unique musical storytelling experience.

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Jointly organised by Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation and BRJ Production, the grand event, ‘Mere Mahavir 3.1 - Mahavir Nirvan Katha’, will be held on November 15, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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One of the major highlights of the event will be the appearance of Shri Manoj Kumar Jain, Nominated Municipal Councillor of Delhi and Director of Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation, in the historic role of King Hastipal.

Bringing the Final Chapter of Lord Mahavir’s Life Alive Through King Hastipal

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According to Jain traditions, Lord Mahavir Swami spent his final Chaturmas (four-month monsoon retreat) at the Lekhashala (administrative or writing hall) of King Hastipal in Pawapuri. It was on this sacred land that Lord Mahavir delivered his final teachings and attained Nirvana. King Hastipal’s name is therefore closely associated with one of the most significant chapters in Lord Mahavir’s life.

Shri Manoj Kumar Jain will bring this historic character to life on stage. His portrayal will be an effort to introduce the present generation to an important yet lesser-known episode of Jain history.

The presentation will also feature Shri Sudhir Jain in the role of King Nandivardhan of Kundgram. Through these two historical characters, significant episodes from Lord Mahavir’s life will be presented to the audience in a fresh and engaging manner.

A Unique Blend of Storytelling, Music and Visual Grandeur

The grand presentation will be led by Rajiv Jain CA as the principal storyteller (Katha Vachak). Through a musical narrative, he will take the audience on a spiritual journey from Lord Mahavir’s final Chaturmas to his Nirvana, followed by Gautam Swami’s attainment of Keval Gyan (omniscience).

The production will combine soulful music, specially composed songs, and historical and spiritual visuals displayed on giant LED screens to recreate the atmosphere of ancient Pawapuri.

Renowned lyricist and music composer Shri Pradeep Jain will enrich the presentation with his original musical compositions, while Smt Abheesha Jain will play a significant role as the narrator (Sutradhar) and in the creative direction of the production.

Smt Beena Jain, Founder of BRJ Production, is closely associated with the production and organisation of the entire presentation, while Shri Mani Bhadra Jain and Shri Varshu Jain are contributing as Co-Producers.

Other Directors of Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation, Shri Subjash Oswal and Shri Anil Jain CA, are also actively involved in making the event a success.

An Endeavour to Take Lord Mahavir’s Message to the Next Generation

According to the organisers, the objective of Mahavir Katha goes beyond the theatrical presentation of religious episodes. It is an endeavour to take Lord Mahavir’s timeless teachings of non-violence, compassion, non-possessiveness and spiritual liberation to people across generations through a contemporary and engaging form of storytelling.

On November 15, the stage at Bharat Mandapam will do more than narrate the story of Lord Mahavir’s Nirvana. It will seek to recreate the spiritual experience of Pawapuri — the sacred land where Lord Mahavir’s earthly journey came to an end, but the light of his wisdom became eternal, illuminating generations to come.

Organisers: Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation & BRJ Production

Event: Mere Mahavir 3.1 – Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Katha

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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