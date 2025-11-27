MAHE 33rd Convocation: Innovation, Ethics, and Competencies for an AI-Driven Future

Manipal, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • 4,944 students awarded degrees across three days • 170 PhD degrees conferred • 10 students honored with Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, held its 33rd Convocation over three days from November 21–23, 2025, at Manipal. The grand ceremony witnessed the conferment of degrees to 4,944 students, including 170 PhD awardees, while 10 exceptional students were honored with the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal across various disciplines.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by senior leadership including Mrs. Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee of MAHE, Pro Chancellor Dr. H. S. Ballal, and Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, along with faculty, proud families, and graduating students. A significant highlight of the ceremony was the release of a first-day postal cover commemorating the 90th birthday of Dr. Ramdas M. Pai, Chancellor of MAHE. The release was carried out by Srimathi Vasanti Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, alongside Sri Ramesh Prabhu, Superintendent of Post Offices, Udupi Division.

Advertisement

The three-day convocation ceremony featured distinguished chief guests who reflected on the rapidly evolving landscape shaped by artificial intelligence. Their addresses offered guidance on how graduates can navigate this new era with confidence and responsibility. On Day One, Prof. Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, delivered the convocation address, emphasizing the critical importance of retaining human judgment in an AI-driven world. She observed, “Never delegate your judgement. Leverage all the powers of AI and computational techniques to inform decisions, not make them. Do not let go but reserve moral choices for human wisdom,” Her address highlighted the need for graduates to adopt AI as a powerful collaborative tool while ensuring that human values and wisdom remain central to decision-making. The next day’s address further explored how individuals must adapt to remain relevant in an AI-dominated future.

Advertisement

On Day Two, the address by Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President for Asia Pacific Strategic Initiatives at Google Cloud and a proud MAHE alumnus, further expanded the conversation by shifting focus to the skills and mindset required to thrive in an AI-driven world. With more than three decades of experience in technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership, he noted that the challenges of AI extend well beyond technical knowledge. They are also ethical, social, and deeply human, requiring thoughtful and responsible engagement. He urged graduates to approach innovation with accountability: “Don’t just build or use technology—do it responsibly. Don’t only ask ‘Can we build or use this?’ but also ‘Should we?’ Use your skills not just for personal success, but for the progress of society.” Building on this focus on human values in an AI-driven world, day three featured the address by Prof. (Dr.) Hany Eteiba, President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. He emphasized the importance of empathetic communication in a technology-driven world. He reminded graduates that “knowledge and science gain true meaning only when paired with humanity, attentive listening, and genuine connection.” He said that effective communication helps turn knowledge into meaningful care and impact. Dr. Eteiba urged graduates to lead with trust, dignity, and compassion, noting that no success is achieved alone. He envisioned a future where technological progress and human empathy grow together, guided by integrity, respect, and responsibility.

Together, the convocation addresses aligned closely with the transformative vision shared by Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE. He presented a roadmap for a future shaped by innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence, highlighting the institution’s digital capabilities and sustainable initiatives, including its 32-megawatt solar power facility. He emphasized the institution’s commitment to leading the AI era with foresight and responsibility. He added that the institution’s mission goes far beyond academic achievement. It aims to build a learning ecosystem rooted in compassion, global perspectives, and strong community engagement through research, student initiatives, and technology incubators.

Advertisement

The 33rd Convocation recognized outstanding students with the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal across all three days. Day one gold medalists included Ponnamma M. M. (M.Sc. Medical Biotechnology, MSLS Manipal), Nikita Marina Saldanha (B.Pharm, MCOPS Manipal), Cyril Biji (M.Sc. Biostatistics, PSPH Manipal), and Vindhya S. Badal (B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, MCHP Manipal). On day two, the awards were presented to Rashi Goel (B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering, MIT Manipal), Neha Sreekumar (B.Sc. Nursing, MCON Manipal), and Mandira (B.A. Media & Communication, MIC Manipal).

Continuing the celebration on day three, gold medalists were Ms. Nidhi S. (ME, Big Data Analytics, MSIS), Ms. Kashika Anil Kini (B. Com Professional), and Ms. Zhara Mohiddin (IPM, Manipal Institute of Management), reflecting the exceptional academic and professional achievements of MAHE’s graduating students. The medalists expressed sincere gratitude for MAHE’s supportive environment, which they said helped turn hard work into achievement. They reflected that this milestone is not just an ending, but the beginning of a new phase of responsibility and service to society.

The 33rd Convocation celebrated the academic excellence and inspiring achievements of MAHE’s graduating class, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to shaping responsible, forward-thinking, and industry-ready leaders for an AI-driven world. The ceremony concluded on an optimistic note, as students, families, and faculty now look forward to the upcoming convocation celebrations at MAHE Bengaluru on November 29–30, 2025.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)