MAHE Achieves Top Global Rankings in THE Impact Rankings 2026, Secures World No. 1 Position for SDG 5

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Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has strengthened its global standing in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026, achieving significant improvements across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while retaining its overall 101-200 global band.

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The latest rankings recognise MAHE's commitment to progressing excellence in research, teaching, outreach, and institutional stewardship aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

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In a landmark achievement, MAHE secured the No. 1 global rank for SDG 5 - Gender Equality, making an extraordinary leap from Rank 11 in the previous edition. MAHE also recorded an impressive Rank 5 globally for SDG 3 - Good Health & Well-being, improving significantly from Rank 74 in 2025.

MAHE continued its upward trajectory in other key areas, attaining Rank 23 for SDG 4 - Quality Education, up from Rank 43, and making remarkable progress in SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals, where it moved from the 601-800 band to Rank 93 globally.

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The rankings reflect MAHE's strategic focus on promoting an inclusive academic environment, endorsing gender equity, delivering quality education, advancing healthcare innovation, and building impactful global partnerships that contribute to sustainable development.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "MAHE's performance in the THE Impact Rankings 2026 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful societal impact through education, research, healthcare, and community engagement. Securing the No. 1 global rank for Gender Equality and achieving top-five status in Good Health & Well-being reflect the collective efforts of our faculty, researchers, students, healthcare professionals, and partners.

Dr Christopher Sudhakar, Director Quality, MAHE, said, "MAHE's outstanding performance in the THE Impact Rankings 2026 reflects a deeply embedded culture of quality, accountability, and continuous improvement across the institution. Achieving the No. 1 global rank for SDG 5 and significant advancements in SDGs 3, 4, and 17 demonstrate that our quality assurance framework extends beyond academic excellence to creating measurable societal impact."

By enhancing collaboration, broadening access to quality education, promoting fairness in opportunities, and progressing in healthcare and community outreach initiatives, MAHE continues to make a significant contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. At the same time, it strengthens its status as a top global institution dedicated to positive social change.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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