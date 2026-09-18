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Home / Business / MAHE Announces Dr TMA Pai Green Campus Excellence Awards at Youth in Social Change Conference

MAHE Announces Dr TMA Pai Green Campus Excellence Awards at Youth in Social Change Conference

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PTI
Updated At : 04:37 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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More than 600 young participants engage in practical, skill-based learning BENGALURU, India, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, announced the establishment of Dr TMA Pai Green Campus Excellence Awards to recognise educational institutions and industries that demonstrate exemplary commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, climate action and responsible campus development.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the seventh edition of the National Conference on Youth in Social Change, organised by the Volunteer Services Organisation (VSO) of MAHE in Manipal on Thursday. VSO is one of the largest university-led student volunteer organisations in India.

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Announcing the initiative in his inaugural address, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said, "Today, we are not merely launching an award. We are launching a movement, one that encourages institutions and industries to place sustainability at the heart of progress." "At Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), sustainability has evolved from individual initiatives into an institutional culture, reflected in our approach to energy, water, waste, biodiversity, mobility, and community engagement, as it is in our DNA," he added.

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The conference was organised to mark the 91st birthday of Dr Ramdas M. Pai, Padma Bhushan Awardee, Chancellor, MAHE, and to reaffirm commitment to youth engagement, volunteering and social responsibility. Centred on the theme 'Skills for Social Change', the day-long conference convened more than 600 students and young minds, along with volunteers, social changemakers, academics, professionals and organisations, to explore the role of practical skills in volunteering, community engagement and the creation of meaningful social impact.

This year's edition focused on experiential learning, with the message "This Year at Youth in Social Change, Learn a Skill for Life." Participants attended shared morning sessions, followed by hands-on, skill-based training sessions of their choice in the afternoon. The format encouraged young people to move beyond awareness and good intentions by developing practical skills they can apply to real-life and community needs.

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Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "Youth are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are agents of change today. When their energy and ideas are strengthened with the right skills and opportunities, they can create meaningful impact in society. The National Conference on Youth in Social Change reflects this spirit—moving from awareness to ability, and from ability to action. The participation of nearly 600 young minds is a strong testament to the transformative power of youth." Dr Praveen Kumar, Convenor and Dr Srinvas Hebbar, Co-Convenor of VSO, also spoke on the occasion.

A range of skill-training sessions was delivered by various constituent institutions of MAHE, covering CPR, First Aid, Culinary Arts, Self-Defence, Photography, Design Thinking, meditation and well-being, and physical activity assessment, among other areas. The initiative highlighted the importance of equipping young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to contribute meaningfully to society.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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