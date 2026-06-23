MAHE Bengaluru Advances Indian Knowledge Systems Research through National Workshop on Sanskrit, AI and Digital Humanities

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) through interdisciplinary research and innovation by successfully organizing a two-day National Workshop on "Sanskrit Studies and Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Digital Humanities and Philosophy in India" on June 18-19, 2026. The workshop was organized by the Centre for Digital Humanities (CDH) at MAHE Bengaluru Campus.

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The workshop brought together scholars, researchers, technologists, and students from across India to explore the intersections of Indian Knowledge Systems, Sanskrit studies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Humanities. It served as a platform to examine how India's classical knowledge traditions can contribute to contemporary technological innovation and research.

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Discussions highlighted the relevance of Sanskrit and Indian intellectual traditions in computational linguistics, natural language processing, knowledge representation, and AI-driven language technologies. Participants also explored how insights from the Indian grammatical tradition can address modern computational challenges.

Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, observed, "Sanskrit is far more than a classical language; it is one of humanity's most sophisticated knowledge systems, encompassing traditions of grammar, logic, philosophy, poetics, mathematics, and scientific inquiry developed with remarkable precision and intellectual rigour. The challenge before us is not simply to connect the ancient with the modern, but to bring these knowledge traditions into meaningful dialogue with Artificial Intelligence and Digital Humanities. At MAHE Bengaluru, we believe innovation is most impactful when technological advancement is guided by cultural depth and scholarly rigour. This workshop reflects our commitment to advancing Indian Knowledge Systems as living traditions that continue to shape the future of research, learning, and knowledge creation."

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The programme featured lectures and interactive sessions by experts from leading academic and research institutions across India. Participants gained insights into Sanskrit computational linguistics, AI applications for Indian languages, digital knowledge systems, and the intersections of technology, philosophy, and the humanities. The sessions also fostered interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration.

A key highlight was the focus on collaborative problem-solving. Experts presented contemporary research challenges at the intersection of Sanskrit studies and AI, encouraging participants to explore innovative and solution-oriented approaches. These discussions strengthened academic networks and generated new ideas for future collaborations in computational linguistics, digital preservation, language technologies, and knowledge engineering.

The workshop was organized as part of the academic collaboration between MAHE and SCSVMV, Kanchipuram, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing Sanskrit studies and technology-enabled research. It was guided by the shared vision of the CDH, the Department of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences (DLHS), the Manipal Institute of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts (MISHA), and SCSVMV to promote excellence in Sanskrit studies, Digital Humanities, and Indian Knowledge Systems through interdisciplinary research and academic collaboration.

Through initiatives such as this, MAHE Bengaluru Campus continues to strengthen its position as a centre for research and innovation in Digital Humanities and Indian Knowledge Systems, fostering collaborations that connect India's intellectual heritage with contemporary research and technological advancements.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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