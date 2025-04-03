NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3: MAHE Bengaluru is set to host the second edition of its much-awaited Open House on April 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM its Yelahanka campus. This immersive event invites students, parents, and educators to discover the dynamic academic environment, explore cutting edge programs, and engage in meaningful conversations about future-ready careers.

The day kicks off with Open House Activities (10:30 AM - 1:00 PM) offering a diverse array of interactive events, including but not limited to:

* TECH OFF: A technical project exhibition showcasing student innovations

* DOMINO: Competitive gaming challenges

* BIZWHIZ: A high-energy business quiz

* EUREKA & POLICY FORGE: For science and policy enthusiasts

* MOOT COURT: A simulated courtroom experience for aspiring legal minds

* OPEN FUTURE: A guided career assessment to help students align passions with academic pathways

From 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, attendees can enjoy a food and fun session featuring a FLASH MOB by student dancers, live music from THE BIG GIG, and a culinary experience at FOOD PATH, where campus food stalls will serve a variety of delicious treats.

The afternoon session, CONNECT (2:00 PM - 3:30 PM) at Dr. Ramdas M Pai Convention Centre, will feature "WELCOME TO THE MAHEVERSE", a presentation and Q&A session led by Divyadarshini K., Assistant Director of Admissions, MAHE Bengaluru. Following this, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru, will deliver an inspiring talk titled "YOU BELONG HERE" from 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

The Comedy Circuit (3:45 PM - 4:30 PM) promises a laughter-filled session with renowned stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu at Dr. Ramdas M Pai Convention Centre.

Excited about the upcoming event, Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro VC of MAHE Bengaluru, said, "Open House 2025 isn't just an event - it's your power move into MAHE B'LRU. From groundbreaking programs to world-class facilities, it's where aspirations meet opportunities and futures take shape. Step in, explore, and see what makes us extraordinary!"

Throughout the day, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM, visitors can embark on an exclusive campus tour, experiencing the world-class facilities, academic infrastructure, and vibrant student life at MAHE Bengaluru.

Register and secure a seat for an opportunity to discover, learn, and be part of this one-of-a-kind event

admissions.manipal.edu/lp/maheblr/open-house.

Stay tuned for more details as MAHE Bengaluru prepares to welcome you for a day filled with discovery, inspiration and connection!

