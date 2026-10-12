Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, Bengaluru Campus, organised a walkathon in association with Maarga Mind Care to mark World Mental Health Day. The initiative promoted mental health literacy by encouraging early recognition of mental health concerns, timely access to support and open conversations about mental well-being.

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Walkathon, an initiative that promotes mental health literacy by encouraging early recognition of mental health concerns

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This walkathon is part of MAHE Bengaluru’s broader initiative to advance mental health literacy and well-being across the campus and community, and to foster supportive spaces where people can speak openly and seek help.

Held under the theme “Walk for Health: Steps Towards Better Mental Health,” the 5K walk brought together students, faculty, staff, healthcare professionals, local authority representatives, volunteers and community members. It highlighted the importance of early recognition, timely support and open conversations around mental well-being.

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The need for stronger mental health support systems is increasingly evident in Bengaluru. A 2026 study involving students across higher education institutions highlighted the importance of institutional support, while counselling data identified anxiety, family conflict and academic stress among key concerns. The findings reinforce the need for a connected ecosystem that enables early recognition and appropriate care.

S. R. Vishwanath, MLA, Yelahanka Constituency, flagged off the walkathon in the presence of Dr Raghavendra Prabhu P., Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru, Dr Jothy S. Niraja, Chairwoman Maarga Mind Care, Mr Mahadev, Executive Engineer, Lake Division, BNCC, Yelahanka and Mr Chandu C N, President, Yelahanka United Environmental Association.

The walkathon also highlighted the connection between regular physical activity and mental well-being, encouraging participants to make movement part of everyday life to manage stress and support overall health. The organisers reiterated that seeking professional support is a sign of strength.

Addressing the gathering, MLA S.R. Vishwanath said, “Mental health must receive the same attention as physical health. Initiatives such as the MAHE Bengaluru Walkathon bring people together, encourage healthy habits and create much-needed awareness about mental well-being. Open conversations and strong community support are essential to building a healthier society.”

Dr Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru, said, “At MAHE Bengaluru, we view mental health and well-being as an essential part of a meaningful student and campus experience. This initiative reflects our effort to build greater understanding, empathy and access to support through sustained engagement with students, healthcare partners and the wider community.”

Dr Jothi Neeraja, Founder, Chairwoman and Managing Director, Maarga Mind Care, said, “Bengaluru has built a strong ecosystem around healthcare, education and innovation, and mental health needs to be an equally important part of that progress. Our vision is to build a city where mental health concerns are recognised early, people feel confident seeking help, and quality care is accessible when it is needed. We need to move from responding only when distress becomes a crisis to recognising concerns earlier and making the right care easier to access. Mental healthcare cannot remain confined to hospitals or specific awareness days. It needs to become part of how individuals, families, educational institutions and workplaces think about overall health. Maarga is committed to strengthening this continuum in Bengaluru, from early recognition through treatment, recovery and beyond.”

Participants began the day with a warm-up session before completing the walk around the Allalasandra Lake loop. The event was organised by MAHE Bengaluru in association with Maarga Mind Care, its mental health and well-being partner, with support from the Volunteer Services Organisation, National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps and Manipal Hospitals.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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