MAHE Expands Academic and Research Engagement with Leading Universities in New South Wales

Manipal, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has been contributing to growing engagement with New South Wales (NSW) through its expanding network of academic and research partnerships. MAHE currently maintains active collaborations with five universities in New South Wales: the University of Sydney, UNSW Sydney, Macquarie University, the University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University. These collaborations span academic and research activities, as well as student and faculty mobility.

Representatives of the NSW Government and MAHE at the NSW Government’s India Mission reception in Mumbai The New South Wales (NSW) Government’s India Mission, held from 31 August to 3 September 2026, strengthened the state’s engagement with India across the economy, education, research, innovation, and culture, and created new opportunities for sustained partnerships among governments, institutions, industry, and communities.

Advertisement

Led by The Honourable Chris Minns MP, Premier of NSW, and The Honourable Daniel Mookhey MLC, NSW Treasurer, the mission convened senior government officials, policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and other stakeholders from New South Wales and India to explore opportunities for stronger bilateral cooperation.

Advertisement

As part of the mission, the NSW Government hosted a special reception at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, convening the Premier and Treasurer of NSW with government leaders, senior officials and policymakers from India, along with members of the official NSW delegation. The reception provided an important platform for dialogue and identifying opportunities for greater cooperation across priority sectors.

A significant institutional outcome of the mission was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MAHE and the University of Sydney (USYD) on 2 September 2026 to strengthen cooperation in education, research, innovation and international mobility. The MAHE and USYD delegations subsequently attended the Mumbai reception, where the partnership was formally announced in the presence of the NSW Premier and Treasurer.

Advertisement

The partnership aligns with the broader objectives of the NSW Government’s India Mission by translating government-level engagement into tangible institutional collaboration. It also demonstrates universities’ role in building sustained connections between New South Wales and India through academic exchange, collaborative research, innovation and mobility.

Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “The NSW Government’s India Mission provides an important platform for strengthening the longstanding ties between New South Wales and India. Education, research and innovation can play a defining role in building deeper, more sustainable relationships between our two regions. MAHE’s growing partnerships with universities in NSW reflect our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students, faculty and researchers to collaborate and exchange knowledge. We look forward to contributing to a stronger India-NSW partnership through sustained academic, research and innovation-led engagement.” The NSW Government’s India Mission also focused on strengthening economic and industry engagement and on identifying opportunities for investment, trade, innovation, and knowledge exchange. It underscores the importance of higher education and research partnerships in supporting the long-term objectives of the NSW-India relationship.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)