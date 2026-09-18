MAHE Launches Charitable Housing Initiative for Families of Economically Disadvantaged Students

Manipal, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has announced a new social welfare initiative to construct and donate houses for economically disadvantaged families, whose children study in government Kannada-medium schools across Udupi district. The initiative was launched on 17 September 2026 to mark the 91st birthday of Dr Ramdas M. Pai, Padma Bhushan Awardee, the esteemed Chancellor of MAHE.

Dr Ranjan R. Pai, President, MAHE Trust, with the beneficiary family at the launch of the housing initiative for families of economically weaker students in Manipal MAHE has joined hands with Yakshagana Kalaranga to construct 50 affordable homes for economically disadvantaged families of deserving students across Udupi district in next five years.

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The project reflects MAHE’s commitment to extending its charitable activities beyond education and to supporting the well-being of deserving members of the community. The initiative will identify eligible beneficiaries based on defined criteria, with priority given to economically weaker families of deserving students. MAHE will oversee the construction of the houses and hand over the completed homes to the selected beneficiaries without any financial burden on them.

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Launching the initiative, Dr. Ranjan R. Pai, President of MAHE Trust, reaffirmed MAHE’s commitment to inclusive community development through social impact initiatives. To mark the launch, house construction confirmation letters were handed over to two families on Thursday.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, “Education can transform lives, but meaningful social development also requires us to address the basic needs that enable families to live with dignity and security. Through this initiative, the MAHE seeks to extend its commitment to social responsibility by providing deserving families with a safe, permanent home.” The initiative reflects the MAHE’s continuing commitment to community welfare and inclusive development, extending its charitable efforts beyond education to address the essential needs of economically disadvantaged families.

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About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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