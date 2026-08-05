MAHE to Host International Conference on Infectious Diseases, AMR, and Global Health

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Manipal (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be a University, will host the Nature Conference on Meeting the Challenge of Infectious Diseases in a Changing World from 14 to 16 October 2026 in Manipal, Karnataka. Organised in partnership with Nature Medicine, Nature Microbiology, Nature Health, Nature Communications, and MAHE, the conference will provide a global platform for leading international experts, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and industry leaders to collaborate on infectious disease research, innovation, and public health strategies.

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The three-day conference will address emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), pandemic preparedness, disease surveillance, diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccination strategies, and one health approaches. Given India's growing influence in global health research, the conference will provide a valuable platform for Indian scientists, public health experts, and students to engage with internationally recognised specialists and showcase the nation's growing scientific achievements.

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Speaking about the conference, Sonja Schmid, Senior Editor, Nature Communications, said, "Infectious diseases remain a major global health challenge, shaped by factors ranging from climate change to antimicrobial resistance. This conference convenes distinguished experts from various disciplines to examine innovative solutions and help shape the future of infectious disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."

Lorenzo Righetto, Senior Editor, Nature Health, added, "There is a pressing need for innovative and actionable ideas to tackle pandemic-level threats from existing and emerging pathogens. We hope this conference will elevate these issues on the global public health agenda and inspire meaningful scientific dialogue."

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Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "The challenges posed by emerging pathogens and antimicrobial resistance demand collaborative, interdisciplinary solutions. MAHE is honoured to host this global dialogue, which brings together experts from across the world to strengthen scientific partnerships and advance equitable, sustainable solutions for global health."

The conference programme includes keynote lectures, panel discussions, roundtables, poster presentations, and networking sessions. Topics will cover disease surveillance, antimicrobial resistance, diagnostics, vaccination, climate change, pandemic preparedness, and equitable access to healthcare innovations.

The programme includes internationally renowned speakers like Alessandro Vespignani (Northeastern University, USA), Elaine Nsoesie (Boston University, USA), Lauren Gardner (Johns Hopkins University, USA), Madhukar Pai (McGill University, Canada), Shabir A. Madhi (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa), and Marion Koopmans (Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands).

Call for Abstracts Open

Researchers from India and around the world are invited to submit abstracts. Selected abstracts will be included in the conference programme, and four outstanding submissions will be shortlisted for oral presentations. Researchers, healthcare professionals, students, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to submit abstracts and register early to attend this landmark international scientific conference.

Abstract submissions are now open: submissions.conferences.nature.com/core/login

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

About Springer Nature

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world.

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