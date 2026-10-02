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Home / Business / Mahindra, Embraer identify Nagpur for C-390 assembly facility if selected for IAF programme

Mahindra, Embraer identify Nagpur for C-390 assembly facility if selected for IAF programme

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ANI
Updated At : 03:42 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Mahindra Group and Embraer are preparing to establish an aircraft assembly and industrial support ecosystem in Nagpur, Maharashtra, if their C-390 Millennium is selected for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme and an order is placed, Embraer said in a press release on Thursday.

The companies are continuing discussions and planning with the Maharashtra government for a potential Final Assembly Line for Embraer’s C-390 Millennium aircraft in India. The proposed facility would support local assembly and industrialisation of the aircraft, subject to its selection by the government and placement of an order under the IAF’s MTA programme.

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The proposed Nagpur facility would include aircraft assembly, system integration and manufacturing engineering capabilities, besides supporting the development of a local supply chain. The companies also plan to progressively integrate Indian aerospace companies into the C-390 Millennium ecosystem, including manufacturing, aftermarket services, training and lifecycle support.

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“Mahindra is committed to building a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India and to creating meaningful manufacturing and technology capabilities that contribute to the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions,” Mahindra Group Member of the Group Executive Board Vinod Sahay said.

Sahay said the partners are preparing the industrial ecosystem required to support the programme at scale, adding that Nagpur offers an opportunity for such a capability. He also said the preparations remain subject to the selection of the C-390 Millennium by the government and the placement of the IAF order.

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Embraer Defence & Security President and CEO Bosco da Costa Jr said identifying Nagpur as a potential location for the assembly facility was an important step in developing a long-term aerospace ecosystem in India.

“Identifying Nagpur as a potential location for an assembly facility is an important step in building a robust, long-term aerospace ecosystem in the country,” he said, adding that the company would work with its partners to strengthen India’s indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities, subject to the aircraft being selected for the IAF programme.

The companies said they are working with the Maharashtra government on associated processes and infrastructure requirements so that the proposed industrialisation programme can progress expeditiously if the partnership is awarded the programme.

The C-390 Millennium is a multi-mission military transport aircraft designed for troop and cargo transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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