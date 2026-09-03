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Home / Business / Mahindra Group plans to expand presence in Gujarat, eyes new opportunities: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group plans to expand presence in Gujarat, eyes new opportunities: Anand Mahindra

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said the group is looking at expanding its presence in Gujarat and exploring new opportunities in the state, following discussions with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the sidelines of the Mumbai roadshow for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Mahindra said the group’s plans in Gujarat were discussed during his meeting with Patel, describing the interaction as productive. “And the discussion today was very good,” Mahindra said, without giving details of the specific investment plans being considered.

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Recalling the origins of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, Mahindra said the first roadshow was held in the same room where the latest meeting took place and credited the initiative’s early vision for Gujarat’s subsequent transformation.

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“The first Vibrant Gujarat Road Show, which was held by Chief Minister Modi, took place in this very room, and we were there. And see, what a road it was at that time, what a far-sightedness it was, and how far we have come,” Mahindra said.

Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah said Gujarat remained an important market for the conglomerate, with the group already having a presence across several businesses in the state. “Gujarat is one of the most dynamic states, and we have a presence across multiple industries,” Shah said.

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He said Mahindra Group has tractor manufacturing operations in Gujarat in partnership with the state government, along with five Club Mahindra resorts, a sizeable renewable energy business and an industrial park through Mahindra Lifespaces. The group is also discussing opportunities for larger industrial parks, greater engagement with GIFT City, additional manufacturing and expansion in the hospitality sector, Shah said.

The discussions also covered opportunities in electric vehicles and future mobility, according to Patel’s account of the meeting. Gujarat is seeking to build on its port-led logistics network, infrastructure and industrial policies to attract investments in next-generation manufacturing and financial services.

For Mahindra Group, the discussions signal potential expansion beyond its existing manufacturing, renewable energy and hospitality footprint in the state, with EVs, future mobility, industrial parks and GIFT City emerging as areas for further engagement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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