Mahindra & Mahindra posts 34% rise in PAT to Rs 5,455 crore in Q1

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported strong operating performance across its businesses in the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rising 34 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,455 crore, compared with Rs 4,083 crore in the same period a year ago.

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Revenue from operations jumped 28 percent to Rs 59,188 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 45,529 crore in Q1FY26.

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The Auto and Farm businesses continued to deliver strong growth and margins, with profits rising 18 percent. The financial services business reported 13 percent growth in assets under management (AUM). Tech Mahindra continued its journey of margin expansion, with EBIT improving by 330 basis points.

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Among the growth gems, Mahindra Logistics showed strong revenue momentum with 23 percent growth, while Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL) delivered a two-fold increase in PAT.

Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said that the strength of the firm's diversified portfolio, coupled with proactive measures to navigate the challenging environment, enabled the company to deliver strong results.

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"Our Auto and Farm businesses continued to strengthen their leadership positions despite the dynamic environment. Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Finance have made notable progress on their strategic priorities, while our Growth Gems accelerated their growth momentum," Shah added.

Following the announcement of the automaker's Q1 results, Mahindra & Mahindra's share price surged more than 4 percent from the day's low of Rs 3,197.50 to an intraday high of Rs 3,327.