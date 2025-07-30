Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit jumps 24%, revenue grows 22%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mahindra and Mahindra reported strong operating performance across businesses in the first quarter of 2025-26 with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,083 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

Advertisement

The Board of Directors of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Wednesday approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the April-June quarter rose 22 per cent to Rs 45,529 crore.

Advertisement

Auto and farm segment continued to deliver on growth and margins with profits up 20 per cent, the Group said in its earnings statement.

Financial services asset under management (AUM) grew at 15 per cent.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra continued its journey of margin expansion with EBIT improvement of 260 basis points. Mahindra Logistics showed strong revenue momentum with 14 per cent growth and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) has expanded room inventory by 10 per cent.

Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, M&M Ltd., said, "Q1 F26 has been an excellent quarter, with broad-based growth across all our businesses. The operating excellence in our Auto and Farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion."

Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd, said, "We are pleased with the performance of the group in the quarter, despite several macro challenges including geo-political disruptions. It demonstrates the resilience of the group. With our continued focus on capital discipline & operational metrics, we remain committed to shareholder value creation." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)