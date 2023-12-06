 Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January 2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January 2024

Price increases in response to rising inflation costs and commodity prices

Mahindra & Mahindra to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January 2024

The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra stated. Reuters File



PTI

New Delhi, December 6

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its passenger and commercial vehicle model range from January next year.

This adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices, the company said in a statement.

The company has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible. However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers, it added.

The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, the automaker stated.

 

#Inflation


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder

2
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

3
India

'Am sure CJI is aware of it': Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on deletion of case listed before him

4
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

5
Diaspora

Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

6
Punjab

Punjab: 19 IAS, PCS officers transferred

7
India

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

8
India

Will wait for results of India's probe into plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: US

9
India

Delhi Police on alert after Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

10
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Don't Miss

View All
Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Top News

J-K Bills brought by govt to give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years: Amit Shah

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

Bills were passed after more than six hours of debate spanni...

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

Resignation of Union ministers also revived speculation of r...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Court orders ED Special Director to personally appear before it in 2020 Delhi riots case

Winter vacation in Delhi schools reduced to 6 days, to begin from January 1

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi High Court to Centre

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala