Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full financial year 2025-26, backed by robust growth across its auto, farm, and emerging business segments.

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The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 17,099 crore for FY26, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year increase. For the January-March quarter (Q4 FY26), consolidated PAT stood at Rs 4,668 crore, up 42 per cent. Consolidated revenue for FY26 rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,98,639 crore. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 33 per share to its shareholders.

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The group maintained leadership across key segments, ranking number one in SUVs with a 25.3 per cent revenue market share, and in light commercial vehicles (LCVs) under 3.5 tonnes with a 52.3 per cent share. It also retained its top position in tractors with a 43.6 per cent market share and in electric three-wheelers at 40 per cent.

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Among subsidiaries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd reported a 12 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM), while PAT grew 28 per cent. Tech Mahindra posted an EBIT margin of 12.6 per cent, up 290 basis points. The company's "Growth Gems" businesses, including real estate, logistics and Accelo, saw PAT growth of 50 per cent.

Speaking at a press conference, Group CEO and MD Anish Shah highlighted that the company will continue to follow disciplined capital allocation, with a cautious approach towards capital expenditure while prioritising investments in core auto and farm businesses and high-growth verticals.

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Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar outlined an aggressive product expansion strategy. The company plans to launch 10 new SUVs by FY31, including upcoming models in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) segments. Three new EV models are also in the pipeline as part of a broader push.

The company is making a significant strategic bet on electric vehicles, targeting EVs to contribute 18-20 per cent of total sales by FY27. The company noted that EV market share has already crossed 11 per cent in the past two months, indicating steady momentum. It also affirmed readiness to meet upcoming EV regulatory requirements.

On the manufacturing front, the company is preparing to set up a new plant in Nagpur, with the first vehicle expected to roll out by 2028. Production capacity will be scaled up gradually, with a long-term goal of reaching 5 lakh units annually.

The company also unveiled an ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration strategy aimed at transforming all its businesses. The plan focuses on three pillars deploy, transform, and invent with initiatives such as Vehicle GPT, AI agents, customer interaction analytics, and AI-driven product development.

According to the company, AI will play a key role in enhancing customer experience, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and driving revenue growth, while maintaining a strong emphasis on ethical and secure deployment. The company is also investing in workforce reskilling through an AI Academy.

Looking ahead, Mahindra & Mahindra has set ambitious long-term targets, including 8X growth in its auto business and a fivefold increase in AUM for its financial services arm, alongside expansion in logistics and hospitality sectors. (ANI)

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