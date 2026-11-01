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Home / Business / Mahindra records highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 73,338 units in October

Mahindra records highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 73,338 units in October

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ANI
Updated At : 11:37 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic SUV sales in October at 73,338 units, while overall vehicle sales, including exports, rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 1,31,109 units, supported by festive-season demand and a refreshed product portfolio.

The automaker's domestic utility vehicle sales grew 2 per cent from 71,624 units in October 2025. Total utility vehicle sales, including exports, stood at 74,904 units during the month.

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Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 4 per cent to 33,037 units, while exports surged 77 per cent to 7,102 units from 4,015 units in the corresponding month last year.

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"October was a landmark month for us, with SUV sales topping at 73,338 units and total vehicle sales of 1,31,109, both the highest we have ever clocked in a month," said Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra.

He added that the festive season, along with a refreshed portfolio, supported demand across SUVs, pick-ups and three-wheelers. The company's first CNG vehicle, the XUV 3XO ZNG, had also seen strong customer traction, he said.

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In the farm equipment business, Mahindra sold 62,626 tractors in the domestic market in October, down 13 per cent from 72,071 units in the year-ago period. The company attributed the decline primarily to a shift in the festive calendar, with Diwali falling in November this year compared with October last year.

However, tractor exports increased 40 per cent year-on-year to 2,220 units, taking total tractor sales, including exports, to 64,846 units.

Meanwhile, Mahindra's Trucks and Buses business recorded sales of 2,838 vehicles in October, registering a 40 per cent increase from 2,034 units a year earlier. Cargo vehicle sales in the segment rose 62 per cent to 2,036 units.

Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML and President of Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses and Construction Equipment at M&M, said festive demand, healthy freight movement and infrastructure-led activity supported the segment's performance.

He added that infrastructure investments, replacement demand and economic activity provided confidence in the outlook, although rising commodity and input costs warranted monitoring. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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